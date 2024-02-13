Twitter
Headlines

Meet man, donated more than Rs 6200 crore to employees, doesn’t even own a smartphone, he is…

Apple beats Rs 25900000 crore company in AI race, ahead of Google, Meta in buying…

Meet IAS officer, who got AIR 2 in first attempt, is married to IAS officer, she and Tina Dabi...

Meet IAS officer who cracked UPSC exam in first attempt without coaching, got AIR...

Meet woman, backbone of Isha Ambani’s Rs 840000 crore brand, Mukesh Ambani gifted Rs 1500 crore…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet man, donated more than Rs 6200 crore to employees, doesn’t even own a smartphone, he is…

Meet IAS officer, who got AIR 2 in first attempt, is married to IAS officer, she and Tina Dabi...

Meet IAS officer who cracked UPSC exam in first attempt without coaching, got AIR...

 9 animals with incredible sixth sense

7 benefits of hair oiling

5 ways smoking impacts sexual health

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Inside pics from Badshah's new swanky 9,000 sq ft restaurants

In pics: 5 times Sanjana Sanghi impress fans in Indian ensemble

Kiara Advani to Deepika Padukone, celeb-inspired red outfit ideas for Christmas party

World Book Fair 2024: Watch As DNA Brings To You All That's Special This Around | Public Opinion

World Book Fair 2024: DNA In Talk With Nobel Prize Laureate Kailash Satyarthi | DNA Exclusive

Bharat Ratna For Dr. MS Swaminathan For His Contributions To Nation In Agriculture, Farmers’ Welfare

Meet actor who was on path to become superstar, gave some superhit films, career ended after he went jail for...

Meet actress who earned Rs 10 for 1st film, became highest-paid, married at peak of career but remained single due to..

Meet actress who was adopted by Bollywood superstar from garbage heap, is now becoming famous in Hollywood, she is..

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet man, donated more than Rs 6200 crore to employees, doesn’t even own a smartphone, he is…

R Thyagarajan gave away more than Rs 6210 crore. He gave away all his shareholdings to a group of employees. He transferred the entire money to the Shriram Ownership Trust.

article-main

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated: Feb 13, 2024, 10:19 AM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

R Thyagarajan is a known name in the Indian lending and insurance segment. He is the co-founder of Shriram Group, a financial services conglomerate headquartered in Chennai. The company was established back in 1974 by R Thyagarajan along with AVS Raja and T. Jayaraman. Initially, the company started with a chit funds business but it later turned into a lending giant. R Thyagarajan was able to build the massive Rs 87000 crore Shriram Group by lending money to low-income borrowers that don't get loans from banks. Unlike most successful businessmen, R Thyagarajan lives frugally. The executive has donated most of his money and drives a car worth Rs 6 lakh.

While speaking to Bloomberg in an interview, R Thyagarajan revealed that he launched the company to prove that it isn't risky to lend money to those without credit histories. Currently, R Thyagarajan’s Shriram Group employs 1,00,000 people. His company is a pioneer in extending credit to the poor sector of the society for trucks, tractors and other vehicles.

Born in an affluent farming family in Tamil Nadu, R Thyagarajan did his graduation in mathematics. He did his master's degree at the Indian Statistical Institute in Kolkata. He joined New India Assurance Company in 1961. He kept working for two decades as an employee in several finance companies. He started entrepreneurship at an age of 37. Now the group owns 30 companies.

R Thyagarajan gave away more than Rs 6210 crore. He gave away all his shareholdings to a group of employees. He transferred the entire money to the Shriram Ownership Trust. Thyagarajan drives a normal car and doesn't own a mobile as he believes they are a distraction. He also lives in a small house. The company has over 23 million consumers. The market value of the flagship company, Shriram Finance Limited, is about Rs 865 billion.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani to tie the knot on this date; couple's wedding invite goes viral

Meet owner of over 17 crore acres of land, owns land in every state of India, total value is Rs...

Sheher People's Forum for Delhi City Civil society protests against demolitions in Mehrauli

Meet man who was hired for record-breaking package, not from IIT, IIM, NIT, his whopping salary is...

Forttuna Global Excellence Awards 2023: Celebrating healthcare achievements and innovation

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Inside pics from Badshah's new swanky 9,000 sq ft restaurants

In pics: 5 times Sanjana Sanghi impress fans in Indian ensemble

Kiara Advani to Deepika Padukone, celeb-inspired red outfit ideas for Christmas party

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Kiara Advani raise glam quotient at Umang 2023

Sshura Khan poses with Arbaaz Khan's son, Salman Khan and family; newlyweds share inside photos from nikaah ceremony

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE