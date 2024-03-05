Twitter
Headlines

Meet man, a DU graduate, who quit high-paying job to build Rs 23000 crore company from scratch

Apple launches new MacBook Air with M3 chip in India, 13-inch model price starts at just Rs…

Meet man, an IIT graduate, hired at Rs 100 crore salary package, got fired within a year, now wants over Rs 1000 crore…

Meet woman who built Rs 1400 crore company with just 2 sewing machines, today is India's richest...

Electoral Bonds: SBI moves SC seeking extension of time till June 30 to submit details

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet man, a DU graduate, who quit high-paying job to build Rs 23000 crore company from scratch

Apple launches new MacBook Air with M3 chip in India, 13-inch model price starts at just Rs…

Meet man, an IIT graduate, hired at Rs 100 crore salary package, got fired within a year, now wants over Rs 1000 crore…

6 uncapped Indian players to score century in IPL

9 inspirational messages by Katrina Kaif

Vegetables that help reduce high cholesterol levels

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

'Hottest parents-to-be' Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share stunning pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Nysa Devgan, John Abraham arrive at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash

Indian Classical Dancer Amarnath Ghosh Shot Dead In US, Actress Devoleena Tweet About The Incident

Meet Bansuri Swaraj, Sushma Swaraj's Daughter, Who's Making Her Lok Sabha Debut

Khan Trio Sets Stage On Fire With ‘Naatu Naatu’ Performance At Pre-Wedding Gala

Ram Charan's makeup artiste walks out of Ambani bash after Shah Rukh Khan's 'disrespectful' remark, RRR star's fans fume

Randeep Hooda says Swatantrya Veer Savarkar will counter ‘decades of propaganda’ against VD Savarkar

Meet actor who left home at 17, lived in chawl, wanted to kill himself after rejections, is now OTT king, earns...

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet man, an IIT graduate, hired at Rs 100 crore salary package, got fired within a year, now wants over Rs 1000 crore…

Parag Agarwal was reportedly entitled to get around Rs 400 crore as severance pay. Parag Agarwal along with other fired executives of Twitter have now sued platform’s owner Elon Musk for allegedly stiffing them for more than Rs 1000 crore in severance payments.

Latest News

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : Mar 05, 2024, 06:43 AM IST

article-main
IIT graduate Parag Agarwal
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Indian geniuses from IITs are currently leading a few of the biggest tech companies in the world right now. These IIT graduates are hired with massive salaries and a long list of perks. One such IIT graduate was hired at a Rs 100 crore salary package but he was fired within a year. The IIT graduate man hasn’t made much public appearance since he was fired from a Rs 100 crore job but as per a latest report by Bloomberg, the man along with other fired executives is now seeking over Rs 1000 crore as severance pay. The IIT graduate that we are talking about is Parag Agarwal who made it to the headlines when he was hired as Twitter CEO. When the IIT Bombay graduate Parag Agarwal was hired, his salary was around Rs 8 crore apart from the restricted stock units valued at around Rs 94 crore. Overall, the IITians’ salary package was more than Rs 100 crore. IIT graduate Parag Agarwal was fired after Twitter was acquired by Elon Musk in a massive deal. To recall, Musk publicly vowed to withhold the severance of the fired high-paid employees to recoup a huge chunk from the 44 billion dollar deal.

Parag Agarwal along with other fired executives of Twitter have now sued platform’s owner Elon Musk for allegedly stiffing them for more than Rs 1000 crore in severance payments. “Under Musk’s control, Twitter has become a scofflaw, stiffing employees, landlords, vendors, and others. Musk doesn’t pay his bills, believes the rules don’t apply to him, and uses his wealth and power to run roughshod over anyone who disagrees with him,” lawyers said in the 38-page complaint filed on behalf of Parag Agarwal and other executives.

Parag Agarwal was reportedly entitled to get around Rs 400 crore as severance pay. Born in Ajmer, Parag Agrawal was part of a well-educated family. His father was a senior official in the Indian Department of Atomic Energy and his mother is a retired Economics professor. Agrawal completed his graduation from IIT Bombay in 2005 after securing 77 all India rank (AIR). Later he went to the United States to pursue a PhD in computer science at Stanford University.

Before joining Twitter in 2011, Agrawal did internships at Microsoft Research and Yahoo. After working at Twitter for around 6 years, he was appointed as chief technology officer following the departure of Adam Messinger.

Parag Agarwal is now reportedly venturing into the AI segment and has already secured big funding of Rs 249 crore. IIT graduatel’s startup is reportedly building software for developers of large language models, popularised by OpenAI’s chatbot ChatGPT. As per the report, Vinod Khosla-led Khosla Ventures, an early backer of OpenAI, led the funding in Agrawal’s company. Apart from this, Index Ventures and First Round Capital, also reportedly participated in the deal.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

PM Modi to chair Council of Ministers meet today ahead of LS polls

DNA Explainer: Why are Pakistani flight attendants missing after landing in Canada?

Aviation Ministry introduces India’s first helicopter emergency medical service, check details

After 8 summonses, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal agrees to appear before ED

Weather update: Rain lashes parts of Delhi-NCR, more showers expected today

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

'Hottest parents-to-be' Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share stunning pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Nysa Devgan, John Abraham arrive at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash

From Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh to Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar, 5 celeb couples set to embrace parenthood in 2024

Streaming This Week: Sunflower Season 2, Maamla Legal Hai, The Impossible Heir, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE