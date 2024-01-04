Meet lesser-known nephew of Mukesh Ambani and cousin of Akash, Anant, Isha Ambani, his business is...

He began his professional journey in 2007 as an associate with McKinsey & Company, he later joined Reliance Entertainment as the Business Development Manager.

When delving into the Ambani family, the spotlight often shines on Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani and Dhirubhai Ambani, the visionary who laid the groundwork for Reliance through unwavering dedication. However, Mukesh and Anil Ambani are brothers to two lesser-known sisters – Deepti Salgaocar and Nina Kothari. Today, let's explore the life of Vikram Salgaoncar, the son of Deepti and Dattaraj Salgaocar.

Vikram, the eldest cousin of Isha, Anant, and Akash Ambani, and the grandson of Dhirubhai Ambani hails from a family deeply involved in the VM Salgaocar Group of Companies, primarily dealing in iron ore, coal, and wind energy.

Vikram serves as the director of VM Salgaocar Hotels and Resorts Private Limited. He began his professional journey in 2007 as an associate with McKinsey & Company, he later joined Reliance Entertainment as the Business Development Manager. Holding a BBA from the University of Pennsylvania, this Wharton graduate divides his time between diverse business pursuits in both the USA and India.

Within the Salgaocar family business, Dattaraj Salgaocar's wife Deepti founded 'Sunaparanta' with the mission of preserving Goa's rich culture and heritage. Deepti is the vice-chairperson and advisory board member of this cultural institution.