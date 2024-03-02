Meet man, an Indian, who bought 3 Rolls Royce cars in one day, owns Rs 178 crore jet, no match for Mukesh Ambani, Adani

In addition to six very expensive Rolls-Royce cars, Kalyanaraman also owns a private jet and a helicopter. He owns an Embraer Legacy 650, which costs Rs 178 crore.

T S Kalyanaraman, the owner of Kalyan Jewellers, a popular jewellery brand in India, has been making headlines for his luxurious lifestyle. According to Forbes, he is one of the richest jewellers in the country. T S Kalyanaraman recently bought three Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUVs worth more than Rs 25 crore in a single day.

According to a video shared on Instagram, TS Kalyanaraman bought one black badge and two regular Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUVs. The Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge is in magma red colour, while the other two cars are in midnight sapphire and diamond black shades. TS Kalyanaraman has a passion for luxury cars, and he already owns three Rolls-Royce cars, including a Rolls-Royce Phantom Series I and two Phantom Series II models.

Kalyanaraman also owns a Bell 427 helicopter. The price of this helicopter is approximately Rs 48 crore.

Kalyanaraman has expanded his business to some countries with 30 showrooms, including the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kuwait, and Oman. Kalyanaraman started his journey at the age of 12 when his father began teaching him the business. Kalyanaraman is currently the owner of one of India's largest retail jewellery stores. Kalyan Jewellers' first store was launched in 1993.

From a small town in Kerala, Kalyanaraman's business empire has grown to more than Rs 17,000 crore of market capitalization. According to Forbes, TS Kalyanaraman is now known as India's wealthiest jeweller with a total fortune of approximately USD 2.8 billion.

Kalyanaraman was not interested in his family business. He worked elsewhere for a while and saved Rs 25 lakh but had insufficient money to open a jewelry shop. After which he decided to take a loan of Rs 50 lakh rupee from the bank. With a total of Rs 75 lakh, he opened a jewelry shop in Thrissur, which he named Kalyan Jewelers. After that, he opened Kalyan Jewelers' stores in other states while still being based in Kerala.