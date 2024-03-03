Meet man who went missing for months, was richer than Mukesh Ambani, Adani, Ratan Tata, now to launch new business

Twitter
Headlines

Meet man who quit high-paying job in US to start business in India, now owns Rs 2400 crore company, he is…

Watch: MS Dhoni, Dwayne Bravo play Dandiya at Anant Ambani pre-wedding bash

WTC Standings 2023-25: Team India make big jump after Australia win over New Zealand in 1st Test, move up to…

Watch: Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor groove to ‘Bole Chudiyan’ at Ambani pre-wedding bash

Meet Radhika Merchant's sister and Anant Ambani's sister-in -law, she is co-founder of...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet man who quit high-paying job in US to start business in India, now owns Rs 2400 crore company, he is…

Watch: MS Dhoni, Dwayne Bravo play Dandiya at Anant Ambani pre-wedding bash

WTC Standings 2023-25: Team India make big jump after Australia win over New Zealand in 1st Test, move up to…

Mukesh Ambani’s bahu Shloka Ambani stuns at Anant-Radhika pre wedding bash

8 most emotional animals of wild

10 Bollywood actresses who shot films during pregnancy

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

'Hottest parents-to-be' Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share stunning pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Nysa Devgan, John Abraham arrive at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash

Israel-Hamas War: Joe Biden Says US Military To Airdrop Food And Supplies Into Gaza

Gautam Gambhir Quits Politics Says, 'Need To Focus On Cricket Commitments' Asks BJP To Relieve Him

Spanish Tourist Gang-Raped During Bike Tour With Husband In India's Jharkhand

Watch: Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor groove to ‘Bole Chudiyan’ at Ambani pre-wedding bash

Watch: Diljit Dosanjh makes Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana, Ananya Panday groove to his songs at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet man who went missing for months, was richer than Mukesh Ambani, Adani, Ratan Tata, now to launch new business

In addition to e-commerce, Ma diversified Alibaba's interests into cloud computing, digital payments (Alipay), entertainment (Alibaba Pictures), and logistics (Cainiao Network).

Latest News

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Mar 03, 2024, 09:43 AM IST

article-main
Photo: Reuters
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Jack Ma's recent actions have drawn considerable attention and speculation regarding his future endeavors after taking a step back from public life amidst a government-led industry crackdown. He is now reported to have invested an initial capital of 10 million yuan ($1.4 million) in a small company called Hangzhou Ma's Kitchen Food, as per China's National Enterprise Credit Information Publicity System. This company is focused on the processing and sale of agricultural produce.

Since 2020, when Beijing increased its oversight of Ma's companies, Alibaba and Ant Group Co., there has been widespread interest in his activities. Ma withdrew from the public eye after making comments that were seen as contributing to regulatory scrutiny of China's financial system. He has since been engaged in agricultural endeavors through his foundation, aligning with the Communist Party's "common prosperity" initiative, an agenda supported by several influential entrepreneurs.

Although Ma's recent public appearance at a school in Hangzhou raised the possibility of his return to public life, he has predominantly dedicated his time to agricultural and educational projects. Specifics about his new venture remain limited, with senior officials from his foundation taking on key roles in the newly established firm.

Only three years ago, Jack Ma held the title of Asia's richest person with a fortune of $61.7 billion, surpassing Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, and Gautam Adani. However, significant changes have occurred since then, and his current net worth is estimated at around $24 billion.

Born in Hangzhou, China, in 1964, Ma overcame early challenges with determination. Despite facing rejections from various job opportunities, including KFC, he remained unfazed. His life changed drastically in 1995 when he discovered the internet, leading to the founding of his first internet venture, China Pages. Alibaba, established in 1999, aimed to bridge Chinese manufacturers with global buyers.

Ma's vision expanded beyond traditional commerce, aiming to empower small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) through technology. Initiatives like Taobao and Tmall transformed the shopping experience in China and globally, cementing Alibaba's dominance in the e-commerce sector.

In addition to e-commerce, Ma diversified Alibaba's interests into cloud computing, digital payments (Alipay), entertainment (Alibaba Pictures), and logistics (Cainiao Network).

However, Ma's journey has not been without obstacles. His outspoken criticism of China's regulatory system drew scrutiny, leading to the suspension of Ant Group's highly anticipated IPO in 2020.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Shahid Kapoor says Bollywood doesn’t accept outsiders easily: ‘They have a big issue with…’

Abhishek-Aishwarya's dance to Gallan Goodiyan at Ambani pre-wedding celebrations goes viral, fans say 'such epic moment'

Anant Ambani-Radhika merchant pre-wedding: 5 expensive services provided by Mukesh Ambani to guests

Lok Sabha polls 2024: PM Modi chairs Central Election Committee meeting in Delhi to finalise first list of candidates

Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra to reach Madhya Pradesh today

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

'Hottest parents-to-be' Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share stunning pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Nysa Devgan, John Abraham arrive at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash

From Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh to Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar, 5 celeb couples set to embrace parenthood in 2024

Streaming This Week: Sunflower Season 2, Maamla Legal Hai, The Impossible Heir, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE