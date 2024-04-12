Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Shahdol Lok Sabha constituency: Check polling date, candidates list, past election results

Meet Isha Ambani's lesser-known relative who owns Rs 6368 crore business, he is Mukesh Ambani's...

Anant Ambani receives super expensive birthday gift from friend, it’s not watch, car, clothes but a…

'Wasn't given parole to meet ailing mother, could not...': Rajnath Singh recalls Emergency, hits out at Opposition

Haryana principal arrested after 6 students die in deadly bus accident, school asked why it was open on Eid

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Maidaan box office collection day 1: Ajay Devgn’s film takes slow start, earns only Rs 7.10 crore

Shahdol Lok Sabha constituency: Check polling date, candidates list, past election results

Meet Isha Ambani's lesser-known relative who owns Rs 6368 crore business, he is Mukesh Ambani's...

5 television actresses who rejected Tejasswi Prakash's role in Naagin 6 

Popular fruits with high sugar content

Bowlers with most five wicket hauls in IPL history

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Amar Singh Chamkila, Premalu, Fallout, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Remember Tanvi Hegde? Son Pari's Fruity who has worked with Shahid Kapoor, here's how gorgeous she looks now

Remember Kinshuk Vaidya? Shaka Laka Boom Boom star, who worked with Ajay Devgn; here’s how dashing he looks now

Eid 2024: Crescent Moon Sighted In Saudi Arabia, Dubai, UAE, Qatar, Eid In India On...

Arvind Kejriwal Arrest: Delhi CM Goes To Supreme Court Amid Setback From HC | Liquor Policy Case

Sandeshkhali Row: Calcutta HC Orders Court-Monitored CBI Probe Into Sexual Assault Case | Bengal

Maidaan box office collection day 1: Ajay Devgn’s film takes slow start, earns only Rs 7.10 crore

Meet actor, who got Rs 150 as first pay, sold jewellery on streets; now owns Rs 80 crore house, is worth Rs 2500 crore

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan box office collection day 1: Akshay-Tiger film sees one of the lowest Eid openings, earns...

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet Isha Ambani's lesser-known relative who owns Rs 6368 crore business, he is Mukesh Ambani's...

Beginning his career within the family fold in the 1970s, Piramal founded VIP Industries, transforming it into a household name in bags and luggage across India.

Latest News

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Apr 12, 2024, 08:01 AM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In 2019, Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani tied the knot with Anand Piramal, scion of the billionaire Piramal family. While Anand's father Ajay Piramal leads the Piramal Group, less spotlight shines on the elder brother, Dilip Piramal.

Dilip Piramal, Anand's uncle, diverged from the family's textile business to establish VIP Industries, a leading manufacturer of bags and luggage. VIP Industries has a revenue of nearly Rs 6,368 crore.

Beginning his career within the family fold in the 1970s, Dilip Piramal founded VIP Industries, transforming it into a household name in bags and luggage across India.

Under Dilip's guidance, VIP Industries has introduced several successful brands, including Carlton, Caprese, Aristocrat, Skybags, and Alfa, all enjoying substantial popularity in the country.

A notable innovation attributed to Dilip Piramal is the introduction of four-wheel luggage bag technology in India, first pioneered in his Skybags brand. What commenced as a modest mill in Nasik has burgeoned into VIP Industries, now commanding a significant valuation of Rs 6368 crore.

Dilip's eldest daughter, Radhika, has played a pivotal role in propelling VIP Industries forward and currently serves as its Managing Director. Together, the father-daughter duo envisions steering the company towards achieving the billion-dollar revenue milestone.

Dilip Piramal's personal wealth is estimated at around Rs 4,000 crore, according to Forbes.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

'Its like therapy': Transgender, queer actors hail filmmaker Faraz Arif Ansari's free acting workshop for LGBTQ artistes

Watch: Amid patch-up rumours, Disha Patani attends screening of Tiger Shroff's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, fans react

DNA TV Show: Analysis of Tesla CEO Elon Musk's India visit and meeting with PM Modi

Lok Sabha Polls: Raj Thackeray extends 'unconditional' support to BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP alliance

Dausa constituency Rajasthan Lok Sabha Election 2024: Check polling date, candidates list, past election results

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Amar Singh Chamkila, Premalu, Fallout, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Remember Tanvi Hegde? Son Pari's Fruity who has worked with Shahid Kapoor, here's how gorgeous she looks now

Remember Kinshuk Vaidya? Shaka Laka Boom Boom star, who worked with Ajay Devgn; here’s how dashing he looks now

Remember Jhanak Shukla? Karishma Kaa Karishma star, who has worked with Shah Rukh Khan, here's how she looks now

Sanya Malhotra raises temperature in Thailand, shares sizzling photos in bikini

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement