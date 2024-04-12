Meet Isha Ambani's lesser-known relative who owns Rs 6368 crore business, he is Mukesh Ambani's...

Beginning his career within the family fold in the 1970s, Piramal founded VIP Industries, transforming it into a household name in bags and luggage across India.

In 2019, Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani tied the knot with Anand Piramal, scion of the billionaire Piramal family. While Anand's father Ajay Piramal leads the Piramal Group, less spotlight shines on the elder brother, Dilip Piramal.

Dilip Piramal, Anand's uncle, diverged from the family's textile business to establish VIP Industries, a leading manufacturer of bags and luggage. VIP Industries has a revenue of nearly Rs 6,368 crore.

Under Dilip's guidance, VIP Industries has introduced several successful brands, including Carlton, Caprese, Aristocrat, Skybags, and Alfa, all enjoying substantial popularity in the country.

A notable innovation attributed to Dilip Piramal is the introduction of four-wheel luggage bag technology in India, first pioneered in his Skybags brand. What commenced as a modest mill in Nasik has burgeoned into VIP Industries, now commanding a significant valuation of Rs 6368 crore.

Dilip's eldest daughter, Radhika, has played a pivotal role in propelling VIP Industries forward and currently serves as its Managing Director. Together, the father-daughter duo envisions steering the company towards achieving the billion-dollar revenue milestone.

Dilip Piramal's personal wealth is estimated at around Rs 4,000 crore, according to Forbes.