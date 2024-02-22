Meet Isha Ambani's business partner, who helps run her Rs 8.3 lakh crore company, she is Mukesh Ambani's...

Twitter
Headlines

Viral video: Woman claims putting urine as remedy for eye issues, internet reacts

Byju's CEO Raveendran in huge trouble over FEMA violations as ED...

ED issues fresh summons to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for February 26 in excise policy case

CBI raids former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik's premises

Emraan Hashmi calls Bollywood 'soft target', slams those who say it's 'full of drugs': 'There is no other industry...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Viral video: Woman claims putting urine as remedy for eye issues, internet reacts

Byju's CEO Raveendran in huge trouble over FEMA violations as ED...

Emraan Hashmi calls Bollywood 'soft target', slams those who say it's 'full of drugs': 'There is no other industry...'

Health benefits of red potatoes

From Rs 119 crore home to swanky cars: 5 most expensive things owned by Deepika Padukone

Players with most sixes in one over of IPL

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Malaikottai Vaaliban, Poacher, The Indrani Mukerjea Story, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Divya Agarwal dons traditional Punjabi attire, flaunts mehendi with to-be husband Apurva Padgaonkar

Remember Shri Krishna actor Sarvadaman Banerjee? Actor stuns fans with chiselled physique, amazing fitness at age 58

IND vs ENG Test Series 2024 Highlights | India Lead Series By 2-1 Against England | IND v ENG Recap

IND vs ENG: Setback For India! Jasprit Bumrah Likely To Be Rested For 4th Test In Ranchi vs England

IND vs ENG: Yashasvi Jaiswal Joins Virat Kohli In Elite List After He Scored Consecutive Two 200's

Emraan Hashmi calls Bollywood 'soft target', slams those who say it's 'full of drugs': 'There is no other industry...'

Meet superstar whose family came to India from Pakistan, earned living by selling mobile phones, became highest paid..

TV actress Dolly Sohi hospitalised after facing breathing issues amid cervical cancer battle

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet Isha Ambani's business partner, who helps run her Rs 8.3 lakh crore company, she is Mukesh Ambani's...

Bhakti Modi is Isha Ambani's business partner and the co-founder and Vice President of Strategy and Business Development at Tira Beauty.

article-main

Srishty Choudhury

Updated: Feb 22, 2024, 11:00 AM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani has entrusted his daughter, Isha Ambani, with one of Reliance Industries' most lucrative subsidiaries, Reliance Retail. Isha currently holds the position of Managing Director of Reliance Retail, a conglomerate that encompasses over 45 subsidiaries and divisions, including the popular Jio Stores, Reliance Fresh, JioMart, Hamleys, Urban Ladder, Zivame, and Justdial, among others.

One of the newer ventures under Reliance Retail's umbrella is Tira Beauty, an omnichannel beauty retailer launched in April 2023. The launch of Tira Beauty was not solely the work of Isha Ambani. Another key figure in this venture is Bhakti Modi, who has a significant connection with the Ambani family.

Bhakti Modi is Isha Ambani's business partner and the co-founder and Vice President of Strategy and Business Development at Tira Beauty. Since September 2021, she has also been instrumental in devising strategy and implementing new business initiatives at Reliance Retail.

In 2022, Bhakti Modi's role at Reliance Retail expanded further, as she was appointed as a Director at Reliance Brands, a division within Reliance Retail that collaborates with and retails global luxury brands in India. RBL, under Reliance Brands, has introduced 85 international brands to India, including prominent names like Burberry, Balenciaga, Versace, Valentino, Tiffany & Co., Bottega Veneta, and many more.

Bhakti Modi's professional journey includes nearly seven years of experience within Reliance Retail. Before her current roles, she worked as a category inventory planner and merchandiser at AJIO, a subsidiary of Reliance Retail, for nearly three years. Before that, she served as a fashion buyer at RBL for four years, managing high-profile brands such as Superdry, BCBG Max Azria, and Juicy Couture.

Educationally, Bhakti Modi holds a BA in Consumer Psychology from the University of Pennsylvania and an AAS in Fashion/Apparel Design from the Parsons School of Design - The New School in New York.

Aside from their professional collaboration, Isha Ambani and Bhakti Modi share a deep personal bond. Bhakti's father, Manoj Modi, is a trusted confidant of Mukesh Ambani. It was recently reported that Ambani gifted Modi, his close aide, a luxurious 22-storey building named Vrindavan, valued at Rs 1500 crore, located at Nepean Sea Road near Malabar Hill in Mumbai.

Bhakti Modi is married to Tejas Goenka, who is the Managing Director of Tally Solutions, a leading business management software solution company. In 2016, the Ambanis hosted a lavish celebration at their iconic residence, Antilia, to mark Bhakti and Tejas' wedding.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Are Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh expecting their first child? Here's what we know

Meet actor who wanted to be Army officer, once worked as tailor, lost his wife at 20, is now worth Rs..

UK PM Rishi Sunak imposes nationwide ban on mobile phones in schools, watch his viral video that has drawn criticism

Meera Chopra to marry long-time beau on this date, wedding details revealed

Sonia Gandhi elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Malaikottai Vaaliban, Poacher, The Indrani Mukerjea Story, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Divya Agarwal dons traditional Punjabi attire, flaunts mehendi with to-be husband Apurva Padgaonkar

Remember Shri Krishna actor Sarvadaman Banerjee? Actor stuns fans with chiselled physique, amazing fitness at age 58

Meet Pooja Desai, Shammi Kapoor's granddaughter who is as beautiful as Kareena, Karisma, she works as...

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor raises the temperature in ivory saree worth Rs 1.89 lakh, fans call her ‘apsara’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE