Meet Isha Ambani's business partner, who helps run her Rs 8.3 lakh crore company, she is Mukesh Ambani's...

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani has entrusted his daughter, Isha Ambani, with one of Reliance Industries' most lucrative subsidiaries, Reliance Retail. Isha currently holds the position of Managing Director of Reliance Retail, a conglomerate that encompasses over 45 subsidiaries and divisions, including the popular Jio Stores, Reliance Fresh, JioMart, Hamleys, Urban Ladder, Zivame, and Justdial, among others.

One of the newer ventures under Reliance Retail's umbrella is Tira Beauty, an omnichannel beauty retailer launched in April 2023. The launch of Tira Beauty was not solely the work of Isha Ambani. Another key figure in this venture is Bhakti Modi, who has a significant connection with the Ambani family.

Bhakti Modi is Isha Ambani's business partner and the co-founder and Vice President of Strategy and Business Development at Tira Beauty. Since September 2021, she has also been instrumental in devising strategy and implementing new business initiatives at Reliance Retail.

In 2022, Bhakti Modi's role at Reliance Retail expanded further, as she was appointed as a Director at Reliance Brands, a division within Reliance Retail that collaborates with and retails global luxury brands in India. RBL, under Reliance Brands, has introduced 85 international brands to India, including prominent names like Burberry, Balenciaga, Versace, Valentino, Tiffany & Co., Bottega Veneta, and many more.

Bhakti Modi's professional journey includes nearly seven years of experience within Reliance Retail. Before her current roles, she worked as a category inventory planner and merchandiser at AJIO, a subsidiary of Reliance Retail, for nearly three years. Before that, she served as a fashion buyer at RBL for four years, managing high-profile brands such as Superdry, BCBG Max Azria, and Juicy Couture.

Educationally, Bhakti Modi holds a BA in Consumer Psychology from the University of Pennsylvania and an AAS in Fashion/Apparel Design from the Parsons School of Design - The New School in New York.

Aside from their professional collaboration, Isha Ambani and Bhakti Modi share a deep personal bond. Bhakti's father, Manoj Modi, is a trusted confidant of Mukesh Ambani. It was recently reported that Ambani gifted Modi, his close aide, a luxurious 22-storey building named Vrindavan, valued at Rs 1500 crore, located at Nepean Sea Road near Malabar Hill in Mumbai.

Bhakti Modi is married to Tejas Goenka, who is the Managing Director of Tally Solutions, a leading business management software solution company. In 2016, the Ambanis hosted a lavish celebration at their iconic residence, Antilia, to mark Bhakti and Tejas' wedding.