Meet Indian woman cricketer whose residence is more expensive than Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni, Tendulkar's

Headlines

Dhoom director Sanjay Gadhvi passes away at 57

Bigg Boss 17: Khanzaadi 'cancels' Abhishek Kumar, says 'maine inko apna accha dost maana tha lekin...'

This actor gave a super flop, makers lost Rs 150 crore, he told his wife that film didn't work but...

Orry wears printed co-ord set at Isha Ambani's twins birthday celebration worth Rs...

Tiger 3 box office collection day 7: Salman Khan's actioner bounces back, earns Rs 17 crore

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Dhoom director Sanjay Gadhvi passes away at 57

This actor gave a super flop, makers lost Rs 150 crore, he told his wife that film didn't work but...

Tiger 3 box office collection day 7: Salman Khan's actioner bounces back, earns Rs 17 crore

Players with most catches in World Cup 2023

Inside Virat Kohli’s luxurious Gurgaon house worth whopping price

Healthy alternatives to white rice

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli: How Indian players have performed in previous editions of ODI World Cup

In pics: Inside Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani’s grand success party for Avinash Tiwary-starrer Bambai Meri Jaan

Bollywood's five most controversial breakups

EAM S Jaishankar Meets Rishi Sunak On His UK Visit, Gifts Cricket Bat Signed By Virat Kohli | Viral

World Cup Glory: Here Is The List Of Records Broken During The 2023 WC; 4th One Will Surprise You

No.1 Batter: Prince of cricket, Shubman Gill 'overpowers' Pakistan's king Babar Azam in ODI rankings

Dhoom director Sanjay Gadhvi passes away at 57

This actor gave a super flop, makers lost Rs 150 crore, he told his wife that film didn't work but...

Orry wears printed co-ord set at Isha Ambani's twins birthday celebration worth Rs...

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet Indian woman cricketer whose residence is more expensive than Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni, Tendulkar's

Rohit Sharma lives in a Rs 30 crore apartment, Virat Kohli in a Rs 80 crore villa and Sachin Tendulkar in a palatial ‘dream house’ worth Rs 80 crore. But the tag for the cricketer who lives in the most expensive residence goes to an unlikely name.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 19, 2023, 11:30 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are not just legends of Indian cricket but also some of the richest sportspersons in the country. Apart from their winnings on the ground, they command massive endorsement fees and own lavish assets like palatial bungalows and massive farmhouses. India skipper at the 2023 World Cup, Rohit Sharma lives on the 29th floor of a luxury 53-story tower in a Rs 30 crore apartment. Virat Kohli and his Bollywood star wife Anushka Sharma own a Rs 80 crore villa in Gurugram. God of Cricket Sachin Tendulkar lives in a palatial ‘dream house’ worth Rs 80 crore in Mumbai’s Bandra. However, the tag for the cricketer who lives in the most expensive home could very well go to Gujarat’s Mridula Jadeja. Her residence is the Ranjit Vilas Palace in Rajkot. She isn't related to star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja.

Mridula Kumari Jadeja is the daughter of Mandhatasinh Jadeja, the current owner of the palace which is situated in an estate spread over a whopping 225 acres. They are part of the royal family of Rajkot. Built in Gothic imagery, the Ranjit Vilas palace has 150 rooms built in an area of 6 acres. It also has an invaluable garage with several vintage luxury cars. The palace is one of the few in India that remains as the private residence of the former royals and has not been given up to be turned into a heritage hotel. Mridula Jadeja keeps sharing pics from her massive royal residence on social media. The palace also hosted India's most expensive royal wedding.

Mridula's father is a businessman. Mridula who has captained the Saurashtra women’s cricket team has also been vocal about pay parity in the sport in the past, arguing that respectable match fees can help talented girls from poor families to consider cricket as a career. Mridula has played cricket for Saurashtra and the West zone. She has played 46 limited overs matches, 36 T20s and 1 first class match in her career. The 32-year-old cricketer is a right handed batter and a right arm medium fast bowler.She scored four half centuries in the Women's Senior One Day Trophy in 2021. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Delhi schools to reopen from Monday as air pollution declines

Delhi Air Pollution: Thick smog across Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram as air quality remains 'severe', check Delhi-NCR AQI

IND vs AUS World Cup 2023 final: ICC to invite all World Cup-winning captains in Ahmedabad

This writer worked as bar dancer, poverty pushed her into prostitution before films, wrote Emraan Hashmi's biggest hits

Meet ex-Tata employee, IIT grad who worked in Rs 3.16 lakh crore bank as...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli: How Indian players have performed in previous editions of ODI World Cup

In pics: Inside Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani’s grand success party for Avinash Tiwary-starrer Bambai Meri Jaan

Bollywood's five most controversial breakups

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor sets the internet on fire in her sexy black outfit, BFF Orhan Awatramani aka Orry reacts

Munawar Faruqui, UK07 Rider, Sunny Arya: Meet Bigg Boss 17 contestants, know what they do

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE