Meet Indian woman cricketer whose residence is more expensive than Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni, Tendulkar's

Rohit Sharma lives in a Rs 30 crore apartment, Virat Kohli in a Rs 80 crore villa and Sachin Tendulkar in a palatial ‘dream house’ worth Rs 80 crore. But the tag for the cricketer who lives in the most expensive residence goes to an unlikely name.

Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are not just legends of Indian cricket but also some of the richest sportspersons in the country. Apart from their winnings on the ground, they command massive endorsement fees and own lavish assets like palatial bungalows and massive farmhouses. India skipper at the 2023 World Cup, Rohit Sharma lives on the 29th floor of a luxury 53-story tower in a Rs 30 crore apartment. Virat Kohli and his Bollywood star wife Anushka Sharma own a Rs 80 crore villa in Gurugram. God of Cricket Sachin Tendulkar lives in a palatial ‘dream house’ worth Rs 80 crore in Mumbai’s Bandra. However, the tag for the cricketer who lives in the most expensive home could very well go to Gujarat’s Mridula Jadeja. Her residence is the Ranjit Vilas Palace in Rajkot. She isn't related to star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja.

Mridula Kumari Jadeja is the daughter of Mandhatasinh Jadeja, the current owner of the palace which is situated in an estate spread over a whopping 225 acres. They are part of the royal family of Rajkot. Built in Gothic imagery, the Ranjit Vilas palace has 150 rooms built in an area of 6 acres. It also has an invaluable garage with several vintage luxury cars. The palace is one of the few in India that remains as the private residence of the former royals and has not been given up to be turned into a heritage hotel. Mridula Jadeja keeps sharing pics from her massive royal residence on social media. The palace also hosted India's most expensive royal wedding.

Mridula's father is a businessman. Mridula who has captained the Saurashtra women’s cricket team has also been vocal about pay parity in the sport in the past, arguing that respectable match fees can help talented girls from poor families to consider cricket as a career. Mridula has played cricket for Saurashtra and the West zone. She has played 46 limited overs matches, 36 T20s and 1 first class match in her career. The 32-year-old cricketer is a right handed batter and a right arm medium fast bowler.She scored four half centuries in the Women's Senior One Day Trophy in 2021.