Meet Indian cricketer who lives in luxurious house, much costlier than Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, Tendulkar’s

Some Indian cricketers, apart from being great players on the field, are also some of the richest sportspersons in the world. Besides playing matches, their massive earning originates from endorsing luxurious brands. They are also owners of luxurious cars, bungalows, and expensive flats. Team India captain Rohit Sharma resides on the 29th floor of a 53-story luxury tower home, which is worth Rs 30 crore. Meanwhile, India star player Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma own a luxurious Rs 80 crore villa in Gurugram. Legend Sachin Tendulkar owns a palatial house' located in Bandra, Mumbai, a property worth Rs 80 crore. However, you will be surprised to know that Sachin, Virat, Rohit, and MS Dhoni do not live in the most expensive house among cricketers. The cricketer who lives in the expensive house is Indian cricketer Mridula Jadeja.

Mridula hails from Gujarat and resides in the Ranjit villa palace located in Rajkot. Mridula Kumari Jadeja is the daughter of Mandhatasinh Jadeja, who currently owns a lavishing palace located in an expansive estate, spread over a whopping 225 acres.

They are part of the esteemed royal family of Rajkot. This architectural marvel, built in the striking Gothic design, comprises 150 rooms built in an area of six acres of land. As an intriguing aspect, the palace has a massive garage - which has several vintage luxury cars.

The palace envelops a unique charm. Unlike the customary conversion into heritage hotels, this one is still home to the descendants of the former royal lineage. The grandeur of this magnificent estate is often shared by Mridula Jadeja on social media. Interestingly, the palace also hosted India's most expensive royal wedding.

The Ranjit Vilas Palace was estimated to be worth Rs 4,500 crore, which also included a lake farm, a silver chariot, jewelry, and several vintage vehicles.

As far as Mridula’s cricketing career is concerned, she has played for Saurashtra and has even captained her domestic side. She has played 46 limited-overs matches, 36 T20s, and 1 first-class match in her career. In the past, Jadeja also represented West Zone and is regarded as an all-rounder.