Meet Indian billionaire with Rs 74600 crore net worth, received honorary Knighthood from King Charles III for...

He became the first Indian to be awarded an Honorary Knighthood.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Feb 28, 2024, 08:42 PM IST | Edited by : Prashant Tamta

Many Indian billionaire businessmen are expanding their business globally. They also play a key role in forming economic relations between India and other countries. One such person who leads Rs 6,66,000 crore company is Sunil Bharti Mittal. He has been conferred an honorary Knighthood by Britain's King Charles III “for services to UK and India business relations”. He becomes the first Indian citizen to get the honorary Knighthood. Mittal is the founder and chairman of Bharti Enterprises (Airtel), which is among India's largest mobile phone operators.  

In a list of honorary British awards unveiled by the UK Cabinet Office, the 66-year-old entrepreneur receives a KBE under the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire – one of the highest honours conferred by a British monarch. Mittal said he was 'deeply humbled' by the gracious recognition from King Charles.

“The UK and India have historical relations, which are now entering a new era of increased cooperation and collaboration. I remain committed to working towards strengthening the economic and bilateral trade relationships between our two great nations,” Mittal said.

Mittal has a strong connection with the UK, as a member of the India-UK CEO Forum and has previously been awarded the Honorary Doctor of Civil Law from Newcastle University and an Honorary Doctor of Laws from the University of Leeds. In 2019, Bharti's Airtel Africa was listed on the London Stock Exchange and is a constituent of the FTSE100 Index.

He is also a member of the Vice Chancellor's Circle of Advisors at the University of Cambridge. Additionally, Mittal has served on the Governing Body of the London Business School (LBS) and as a Member of the India Advisory Group at the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE).

(With inputs from PTI)

