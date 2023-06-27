Meet India's richest YouTuber with Rs 122 crore net worth, first salary was Rs 5000

Richest YouTuber in India has net worth of USD 15 million (File photo)

India has a wide variety of social media influencers and YouTubers, but one who stands out of the crowd is Bhuvan Bam, who has an inspirational success story and has made himself the richest YouTuber in India with a whopping net worth.

Bhuvan Bam, who started his career in the entertainment industry as a budding musician, came from humble beginnings, living end to end in a middle-class family. However, Bam has now emerged as one of the top YouTubers in India with the highest net worth in the sector.

Bhuvan Bam originally hails from Vadodara, Gujarat, and started his journey towards fame and success from a struggling music career. An aspiring musician, Bhuvan Bam used to sing in small cafes and restaurants in Delhi and stand in lines for reality TV show singing competitions.

According to media reports and past interviews, Bhuvan Bam used to sing in cafes and restaurants as a struggling musician and made only Rs 5000 per month. However, he decided to drop his singing career at the start and ventured to YouTube for content creation.

Bam’s first video on YouTube was a parody of a viral video from Kashmir, where a journalist was asking insensitive questions to a person who lost their home in the floods. His first video showcased his skills as a comedian, and he soon took off.

Bhuvan Bam soon launched his series called BB Ki Vines, where he posted short videos playing certain characters of his family as well as friends, creating spoof videos and hilarious commentary. BB Ki Vines soon exploded and has over 26 million subscribers till date.

Bhuvan Bam has a net worth of around USD 15 million, which is around Rs 122 crore. His net worth stems from his brand and endorsement deals, as well as his web series, movie roles and YouTube revenue from videos.

