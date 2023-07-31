Meet India’s highest taxpayer and it’s not Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Ratan Tata, Gautam Singhania or Dilip Shanghvi

According to the information given by the Income Tax Department, Akshay Kumar was the biggest taxpayer of India during the last year i.e. during the financial year 2021-22.

The deadline to file Income Tax Return (ITR) for 2022-23 fiscal is set to end today (July 31). Income Tax Department on Sunday said that over 6 crore ITR have been filed so far earned in the 2022-23 fiscal. It said that about 27 lakh ITRs were filed till Sunday evening. In the season of return filing, the question may have arisen in your mind that who pays the highest income tax in the country? It is quite possible that you have answered this question yourself and have thought that Ambani-Adani or Tata-Birla... either of these will be the biggest taxpayer of India. If you also think like this, then you think absolutely wrong.

Now, the question which may come in your mind will be that who is the highest tax payer in India and it is quite possible that many of you will think about Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Ratan Tata or any other industrialists. But this is not the case as India’s highest tapayer is Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar.

According to the information given by the Income Tax Department, Akshay Kumar was the biggest taxpayer of India during the last year i.e. during the financial year 2021-22. Akshay Kumar had deposited income tax of Rs 29.5 crore in 2022. He had declared his year's earnings as Rs 486 crore.

Akshay Kumar is counted among the biggest stars of Bollywood and is one of the highest paid actors. Akshay Kumar delivers around 4-5 films in a year. Apart from that, Akshay Kumar runs his own production house and sports team. He also earns a lot from the endorsement of various brands. Akshay Kumar has been the top income tax payer in India even before 2022. In 2020-21 financial year, he had deposited income tax of Rs 25.5 crore.

Now the question arises that why Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani or Ratan Tata are not among top tax payers in the country. It is to be noted that the businessmen do not have personal property but have property in the name of their companies. In such a situation, the earnings also go to the share of their companies, in return for which corporate income tax is paid.