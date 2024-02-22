Twitter
Headlines

Meet man who quit job as police officer to become actor, became a star after working in...

Meet IIT Bombay alumnus who used to walk to work, eat complimentary meals, left high-paying job at 29 due to...

World's most expensive wedding took place in India, cost more than Mukesh Ambani's kids Isha, Akash's wedding, was of..

This brand is set to compete with companies of Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Ratan Tata, know details

Meet actor who holds record for having longest film career, not Amitabh Bachchan, Raj Kapoor, Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet man who quit job as police officer to become actor, became a star after working in...

Meet IIT Bombay alumnus who used to walk to work, eat complimentary meals, left high-paying job at 29 due to...

World's most expensive wedding took place in India, cost more than Mukesh Ambani's kids Isha, Akash's wedding, was of..

Here’s how many crores top Bollywood stars charge to perform at private events

From Rs 119 crore home to swanky cars: 5 most expensive things owned by Deepika Padukone

Benefits of drinking warm milk before going to sleep

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Malaikottai Vaaliban, Poacher, The Indrani Mukerjea Story, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Divya Agarwal dons traditional Punjabi attire, flaunts mehendi with to-be husband Apurva Padgaonkar

Remember Shri Krishna actor Sarvadaman Banerjee? Actor stuns fans with chiselled physique, amazing fitness at age 58

IND vs ENG Test Series 2024 Highlights | India Lead Series By 2-1 Against England | IND v ENG Recap

IND vs ENG: Setback For India! Jasprit Bumrah Likely To Be Rested For 4th Test In Ranchi vs England

IND vs ENG: Yashasvi Jaiswal Joins Virat Kohli In Elite List After He Scored Consecutive Two 200's

Meet man who quit job as police officer to become actor, became a star after working in...

Meet actor who holds record for having longest film career, not Amitabh Bachchan, Raj Kapoor, Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth

Not Anushka Sharma, but this actress was Ali Abbas Zafar’s first choice opposite Salman Khan in Sultan

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet IIT Bombay alumnus who used to walk to work, eat complimentary meals, left high-paying job at 29 due to...

Despite his hefty income, George kept his expenses to under 10% of his earnings.

article-main

Srishty Choudhury

Updated: Feb 22, 2024, 09:00 AM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

At 24, Daniel George was already contemplating early retirement when he landed a lucrative position at Google with a salary package of $265,000. After graduating from IIT Bombay with a bachelor's degree in engineering physics in 2015, George had the financial foresight to begin planning for retirement by saving diligently.

Commencing his career at Google X in 2018, George relished the amenities of the luxurious environment, complete with endless perks such as food, drinks, and recreational facilities. A year later, he delved into educating himself on finances and taxes, realising that nearly 50% of his income was being spent on taxes. To optimise his retirement accounts and minimise tax liability, he began funneling as much money as possible into these accounts.

Despite his hefty income, George kept his expenses to under 10% of his earnings. Opting to walk or bike to work, sharing an apartment to cut down on rent, and partaking of the complimentary meals at Google, he eschewed spending on extravagances such as luxury cars or homes. Instead, he directed the majority of his earnings towards investments, allowing his money to grow and compound over time.

George annually invested more than $75,000 into tax-advantaged accounts, and by 2020, he had amassed enough wealth to retire. However, he chose to remain in the US and continue expanding his wealth after meeting his future wife, who was also an AI scientist at Google.

In 2020, George was hired by JP Morgan to lead applied AI projects, effectively doubling his compensation. Despite the increased income and net worth, he remained committed to a modest lifestyle. At the age of 27, George reached his first million dollars in savings, thanks to his judicious investments and propensity for saving a substantial portion of his earnings.

In August 2023, at the age of 29, George left JP Morgan to co-found a startup, ThirdEar AI. Fuelled by financial stability and passive income from investments, he now feels emboldened to take entrepreneurial risks. George's early investments have granted him the financial freedom to pursue his passions without worrying about earning a salary in the future.

"Now that I don't need to worry about earning a salary, I can afford to take the risk of starting my own company," he remarked, further noting, "When my wife and I eventually decide to settle down and potentially have children, I'm confident that our investments will generate enough passive income to cover our family expenses. Investing early means I won't need to worry later on."

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

How pursuing MS in Business Analytics prepares you for global careers'

Virat Kohli ends long anticipation about Anushka Sharma and his second child, reveals 'it's a...

Looking for a best love astrologer or best marriage astrologer? Consult best online astrologer Guruji Kamaleshwar

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli announce birth of Vamika's brother Akaay; Alia, Ranveer, Sonam congratulate couple

India star Yashasvi Jaiswal buys luxurious flat in Mumbai’s posh area for Rs…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Malaikottai Vaaliban, Poacher, The Indrani Mukerjea Story, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Divya Agarwal dons traditional Punjabi attire, flaunts mehendi with to-be husband Apurva Padgaonkar

Remember Shri Krishna actor Sarvadaman Banerjee? Actor stuns fans with chiselled physique, amazing fitness at age 58

Meet Pooja Desai, Shammi Kapoor's granddaughter who is as beautiful as Kareena, Karisma, she works as...

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor raises the temperature in ivory saree worth Rs 1.89 lakh, fans call her ‘apsara’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE