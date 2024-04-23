Meet Gautam Adani’s ‘right hand’, used to work as teacher, he’s now Rs 1600000 crore…

Gautam Adani’s right hand Malay Mahadevia used to work as an Assistant Professor at Government Dental College in Ahmedabad before joining Adani Group.

Gautam Adani is the second richest person in India with a massive net worth of Rs 677520 crore, as per Forbes. One of the richest men in Asia, Gautam Adani is involved in a wide range of companies under the Adani Group. Together the combined market cap of 10 Adani companies is around Rs 1600000 crore. To run a business empire this large, Gautam Adani gets help from family and close associates. One of Gautam Adani’s close aides who helps him run the Rs 160000 crore empire is Malay Mahadevia. Often referred to as Gautam Adani’s ‘right hand’, Malay Mahadevia is billionaire’s childhood friend. He used to work as a teacher before he joined Adani and became Rs 1600000 crore firm’s key executive.

Gautam Adani’s right hand Malay Mahadevia is the Whole Time Director of Adani Ports & SEZ (APSEZ) and CEO of Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL). He has worked in the areas of ports and logistics, railways, healthcare and medical education, infrastructure engineering, management education and corporate social responsibility initiatives of the Group. He is a trustee of Adani Foundation, the corporate social responsibility arm of the Adani Group.

Malay Mahadevia used to work as an Assistant Professor at Government Dental College in Ahmedabad before joining Adani Group. Mahadevia holds a Bachelor’s and Master’s Degree in Dental Surgery from the University of Bombay and a Ph.D. in Coastal Ecology from Gujarat University.

Malay Mahadevia joined Adani in 1992 and worked on developing Mundra port from conceptualization to commissioning.

Malay Mahadevia is a member of many professional bodies including Centre for Engineering & Technology (CEPT), Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), The Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM), Board of Advisors for Maritime studies in Gujarat University, Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and Gujarat Chamber of Commerce & Industry (GCCI).