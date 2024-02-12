Meet woman who designed lounge area of Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's Rs 15000 crore Antilia, she is married to...

Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani's iconic residence, Antilia, stands as a testament to the opulence and architectural marvel in the heart of Mumbai. With an estimated value of Rs 15,000 crore, it is the most expensive residential property in India.

Designed by the esteemed architectural firm Perkins&Will and constructed by Australia's Leighton Asia, Antilia is a 27-storey residential tower located at Altamount Road, South Mumbai. Boasting over 400,000 square feet of living space, the tower is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, including a sprawling theater, spa, massive swimming pool, health center, high-speed elevators, snow room, garage for over 160 vehicles, and three helipads. Notably, it is built to withstand earthquakes of up to eight on the Richter Scale.

While Antilia's exterior exudes magnificence, it's the interior that adds a touch of elegance and warmth to the lavish abode. Adorned with pastel hues and intricate lotus and sun motifs, the interiors of Antilia radiate sophistication and charm. Contributing to this aesthetic allure is none other than Gauri Khan, renowned interior designer and wife of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

Gauri Khan, known for her impeccable design sensibilities and expertise in crafting luxurious living spaces, lent her creative touch to Antilia's bar lounge area in 2019. Collaborating with Nita Ambani, Gauri Khan embarked on this bespoke project with enthusiasm and passion. Sharing her excitement on Instagram, she described working on Antilia as an "incredible experience," praising Nita Ambani's discerning eye for design.

As the founder of Gauri Khan Designs and co-founder of Red Chillies Entertainment, Gauri Khan's creative prowess extends beyond interior design. With a string of successful projects under her belt, including homes for Bollywood celebrities like Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar, and Alia Bhatt, Gauri Khan's design imprint is synonymous with luxury and sophistication.

Apart from her design ventures, Gauri Khan's entrepreneurial spirit has propelled her to success, reflected in her estimated net worth of Rs 1,600 crore. Through her dedication, talent, and passion for design, Gauri Khan continues to leave an indelible mark on the world of interior architecture, bringing beauty and elegance to spaces like Nita Ambani's majestic Antilia.