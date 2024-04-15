Meet daughter of Pakistan’s richest man, donated more than Rs 123 crore, no match for Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani…

Mukesh Ambani is the richest man in India and in Asia with a massive net worth of Rs 969627 crore. He is the chairperson of Reliance Industries which is the most valuable company in India with a market cap of Rs 2002000 crore. The billionaire is involved in a wide range of businesses that are handled by his kids Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani and Anant Ambani. Similar to India’s richest man, Pakistan’s richest man is often trending on social media platforms due to his extravagant lifestyle, philanthropy and business investments. Shahid Khan has a net worth of more than Rs 99598 crore and he is owner of the Jacksonville Jaguars of the National Football League (NFL) and Fulham F.C. of the Premier League. His son Tony Khan is involved in most of his sports ventures and he is also the co-owner of All Elite Wrestling (AEW) along with his father. While Shahid Khan and Tony Khan are quite popular, not many know about Shahid Khan’s philanthropist daughter Shanna Khan.

Shahid Khan’s daughter Shanna Khan is a philanthropist, entrepreneur and a Congressional representative. She was born and brought up in the USA's Illinois just like her brother Tony Khan. If reports are to be believed, Shanna is working as district assistant for a Congressman and she is also co-owner of United Marketing Company, specialized packaging design organization. Shanna Khan is believed to have a net worth of more than 20 million dollars which is nowhere close to Isha Ambani and Akash Ambani who are kids of India’s richest person Mukesh Ambani.

Married to managing director of Wolf Point Advisors Justin McCabe, Shahid Khan’s daughter is known for her charitable initiatives through the Jaguars Foundation. She takes interest in helping vulnerable youths and their families. Reports suggest, Shanna Khan and her family donated Rs 123 crore to the University of Illinois Veterinary Teaching Hospital last year with an aim to boost the integrated oncology program at the university.