Meet bride, an Indian, whose wedding jewellery, saree was more expensive than Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani

This Indian bride's wedding jewellery was even more expensive than Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani's. Know details here.

Mukesh Ambani's youngest son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant will soon get married. Preparations for the grand celebrations are in full swing. The grandness of Anant-Radhika's wedding can be assumed from Isha Ambani's wedding.

Crores of rupees were spent on the wedding of Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani. Isha Ambani wore jewellery worth crores at her wedding. But, there is one bride from Karnataka whose wedding jewellery was more expensive than Isha Ambani's.

The marriage of Brahmani and Rajeev Reddy, daughter of former Karnataka minister G Janardhan Reddy was one of the grand affairs. About Rs 500 crore was spent on this marriage. This is considered to be one of the most expensive weddings in the country.

Brahmani and Rajiv's wedding took place in November 2016. Brahmani Reddy, daughter of former Karnataka minister G Janardhan Reddy, was married to Rajiv Reddy, son of famous mining industrialist Vikram Dev Reddy of Hyderabad. Money was spent like water on both sides of the marriage.

Brahmani wore a diamond choker necklace worth around Rs 25 crore in her wedding. This necklace was matching her saree. Apart from this, she also wore jewellery worth about Rs 90 crores including Panchdala, Maang Tikka and hair accessories. More than 50 makeup artists had prepared the bride. Its entire expenditure was also around Rs 30 lakh.

Read: Mukesh Ambani likely to appoint Nita Ambani on key position in his new business worth billions

The royal wedding of industrialists Rajiv Reddy and Brahmani Reddy lasted for 5 days. Janardhan Reddy left no stone unturned to make this marriage the most memorable one. More than 50 thousand guests attended this wedding.

There was a grand arrangement for food and drinks at the wedding. The decorations from the wedding mandap to the premises were such that even the guests were left stunned.