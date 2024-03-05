Meet boy, an Indian genius, created website at age of 10, now owns company worth Rs 60000000, got idea from…

There are many children in the world, but there are only a few who are exceptionally intelligent and start businesses worth crores at a young age.

Shreyaan Daga is a young entrepreneur who has achieved remarkable success at a very young age. He started earning and pursuing his passions from a very young age and has not looked back ever since. He has been helping teachers start verified courses as extracurricular activities for children during the pandemic and has even received funding for his idea on Shark Tank India. He sold his first painting at the age of 10 for Rs 9000 and learned coding at the same age, creating his first website. He also used to give loans to children in school with a high-interest rate. At the age of 13, he started interning in the stock market and also started his own startup by taking a loan of Rs 2 lakh from his father. He left school after 10th grade to focus solely on his startup.

Shreyaan had the idea to assist teachers in launching verified courses as extracurricular activities for kids during the pandemic. These courses not only provide children with important skills but are also claimed to be useful for their future. He used to connect schools and parents of children in online live learning sessions and advise them on which skill development courses to choose.

Each live session has 5-15 children and charges Rs 133 per person. If there are 15 people in a session, then Daga earns around Rs 2000 per session. His idea was well-received and was even funded by Vineeta Singh and Piyush Bansal on Shark Tank India with a 5% equity stake, valuing his company at Rs 6 crore.