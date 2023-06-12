Meet man who grew up without electricity, running water but is now the 12th richest Indian, his net worth is...

Jay Chaudhry and his family| Photo: The tribune

Most middle-class small-towners assume that their growth is limited and that great fame and monetary milestones are only for those born in fortune, surrounded by opportunities and resources. On the contrary, it has been proven time and again by professionals in various fields that determination, dedication and hard work can make any dream come true.

Jay Chaudhry, an Indian-American billionaire the CEO and founder of the cloud security company Zscaler is an embodiment of how a small-town boy can become one of the richest, most successful people in the world.

Chaudhry was born in a village in Una district, Himachal Pradesh to a family of farmers. The lack of basic amenities like electricity and drinking water pushed him further. He used to study outside under the shade of a tree.

Later, Jay did his bachelor's from the Institute of Technology, Banaras Hindu University and his master's degree in Computer Engineering. He also did a Master's in Industrial Engineering and an MBA from the University of Cincinnati.

He founded SecureIT and CipherTrust in 1997. He also founded AirDefense and CoreHarbor. Before starting his business, Jay worked in various managerial positions for companies like NCR, IBM, Unisys, and IQ Software.

During Covid, Jay's company saw a threefold increase. In 2021, Chaudhry rose to the 9th position in the top 10 richest Indians. His current net worth as per Forbes is over Rs 70,932 crore. Jay Chaudhry's company is valued at Rs 18,54,58 crore.