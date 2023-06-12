Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBusiness
topStoriesenglish

Meet man who grew up without electricity, running water but is now the 12th richest Indian, his net worth is...

Meet the man who went on to become a billionaire even after coming from a humble family and small village in Himachal Pradesh, India.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 12, 2023, 07:11 PM IST

Meet man who grew up without electricity, running water but is now the 12th richest Indian, his net worth is...
Jay Chaudhry and his family| Photo: The tribune

Most middle-class small-towners assume that their growth is limited and that great fame and monetary milestones are only for those born in fortune, surrounded by opportunities and resources. On the contrary, it has been proven time and again by professionals in various fields that determination, dedication and hard work can make any dream come true. 

Jay Chaudhry, an Indian-American billionaire the CEO and founder of the cloud security company Zscaler is an embodiment of how a small-town boy can become one of the richest, most successful people in the world. 

Chaudhry was born in a village in Una district, Himachal Pradesh to a family of farmers. The lack of basic amenities like electricity and drinking water pushed him further. He used to study outside under the shade of a tree.  

Later, Jay did his bachelor's from the Institute of Technology, Banaras Hindu University and his master's degree in Computer Engineering. He also did a Master's in Industrial Engineering and an MBA from the University of Cincinnati. 

Read: Meet V Jagannathan, who built Rs 30,000 crore company after retirement, now set to start new project at 74

He founded SecureIT and CipherTrust in 1997. He also founded AirDefense and CoreHarbor. Before starting his business, Jay worked in various managerial positions for companies like NCR, IBM, Unisys, and IQ Software. 

During Covid, Jay's company saw a threefold increase. In 2021, Chaudhry rose to the 9th position in the top 10 richest Indians. His current net worth as per Forbes is over Rs 70,932 crore. Jay Chaudhry's company is valued at Rs 18,54,58 crore. 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Rihanna celebrates motherhood, flaunts baby bump in nude maternity photoshoot
From Kangana Ranaut-Hrithik Roshan to Esha Deol-Amrita Rao: 7 ugly spats in Bollywood
Remember Son Pari's Frooti aka Tanvi Hegde? This is how she looks now
Check out inside pics of Mohammed Siraj's new residence in Film Nagar, Hyderabad
Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Kriti Sanon, Abhishek Bachchan, Shanaya Kapoor raise style quotient at Jio Studios' event
Speed Reads
More
First-image
UPSC recruitment 2023: Government job vacancies for 113 Assistant Professor, MO and other posts, check last date
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.