Meet Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe owner, who catered for Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebration

The incident unfolded at Rameshwaram Cafe's Brookefield branch, where people were enjoying their meals before chaos erupted.

Latest News

Shivam Verma

Updated : Mar 02, 2024, 04:49 PM IST | Edited by : Shivam Verma

article-main
Image source: ANI
In a shocking turn of events, a bomb ripped through a bustling quick-service restaurant in Bengaluru, leaving nine people injured, three of them critically, on Friday afternoon. Karnataka's chief minister Siddaramaiah termed it a "low-intensity blast caused by an improvised explosive device (IED)."

The incident unfolded at Rameshwaram Cafe's Brookefield branch, where people were enjoying their meals before chaos erupted. According to media reports, two explosions occurred within a mere 10-second interval, rattling the eatery and its surroundings.

"We are deeply saddened by the unfortunate incident at our Brookefield branch. We are cooperating with the authorities and officials in their investigations," expressed the cafe management, extending their support to the injured, reported Times of India.

The cafe's co-founder and CEO, Raghavendra Rao, a stalwart in the food industry with over two decades of experience, expressed shock over the incident. 

Amidst the chaos, the Bengaluru Police swiftly swung into action, registering a case under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Explosives Substances Act, intensifying efforts to unravel the motives behind the attack.

The Rameshwaram Cafe, renowned for its delectable offerings and strategic locations across the city, garnered attention for providing catering services at the pre-wedding celebration of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar. 

PC Rao, president of Bruhat Bengaluru Hotels' Association, lauded the cafe's reputation, citing its diverse menu, hygiene standards, and positive social media feedback as contributing factors to its popularity.

As investigations into the incident unfold, the city remains on edge, grappling with the aftermath of this shocking act of violence perpetrated at a beloved culinary hotspot.

