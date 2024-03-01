Twitter
Headlines

DNA TV Show: Who all will benefit if CAA is implemented?

WPL 2024, UPW vs GGT: Ecclestone, Grace Harris shine as UP Warriorz beat Gujarat Giants by 6 wickets

Isha Ambani exudes charm in pink gown at Anant-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

Meet man who quit his family business, built Rs 3000 crore company which is challenging...

Meet man, a Stanford graduate, who built India's first electric car, now aims to...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

DNA TV Show: Who all will benefit if CAA is implemented?

Isha Ambani exudes charm in pink gown at Anant-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

Meet man who quit his family business, built Rs 3000 crore company which is challenging...

Weight loss: 10 desserts that can promote weight loss management

10 foods that keep your liver healthy

Heart Blockage: 7 drinks that can unclog blocked arteries

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

From Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh to Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar, 5 celeb couples set to embrace parenthood in 2024

Streaming This Week: Sunflower Season 2, Maamla Legal Hai, The Impossible Heir, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Meet Sara Ali Khan's doppelganger, also works in Bollywood, see her pics with actress, Saif Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan

Did Kiran Rao 'Reject' Aamir Khan's Audition For Laapataa Ladies? | DNA Exclusive

Kiran Rao Breaks Silence On Divorce With Aamir Khan, Co-Producing Laapataa Ladies Amid Separation

Salman Khan Arrives In Gujarat For Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's Pre-Wedding Event

This bodybuilder-turned-actor trained Sanjay, Suniel, died in poverty, no Bollywood star attended his funeral

Katrina Kaif was supposed to be paired with Ranbir Kapoor in Bachna Ae Haseeno? Here's what actress says

Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2: Makers drop bold motion poster of upcoming film, netizens ask 'where is Nimrit?'

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet man who quit his family business, built Rs 3000 crore company which is challenging...

Ballabh originally belongs to Rajasthan, he was born in 1949. After completing his schooling, Agarwal started assisting his father in the grocery business.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Mar 01, 2024, 10:08 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

More than just a biscuit, Parle-G is a flavour of childhood, a symbol of home, and an enduring connection to our past. Parle, the company that started in 1929, gave India its most loved biscuit, Parle-G. A swadeshi biscuit of independent India, It has accompanied the nation on its journey since then.  

But there is one person who aimed to offer superior quality biscuits at affordable prices, challenging established brands like Parle G. He is Ballabh Prasad Agarwal, the owner of Priya Gold Biscuits. 

Ballabh originally belongs to Rajasthan, he was born in 1949. After completing his schooling, Agarwal started assisting his father in the grocery business.

As per a Business World report, Ballabh Agarwal launched the biscuit company in 1994 under the Priyagold umbrella brand. Despite some difficulties in the early phases of his company ideation, he never looked back and, at the time of his death, had developed an empire worth Rs 3000 crore, according to Company World.

Ballabh Prasad Agarwal came from a wealthy Marwari family in Kolkata who were well-known for producing coconut oil. Using the coconut oil from his family, he began producing biscuits in 1967 under the brand name 'Priya.'

The words 'Priya' which means 'beloved,' and 'Gold' which indicates quality, are the sources of the company's name. Priyagold is committed to providing high-quality biscuits made with only the finest ingredients. Modern facilities are used to produce the company's products, which are subject to strict quality control requirements.

To expand his business, Ballabh Agarwal has always wanted to construct a biscuit factory. In 1991, Agarwal moved from Kolkata to Noida. According to reports, he started a biscuit business by getting a Rs 25 lakh bank loan.

The origins of the brand can be traced to 1994 when it was established as Surya Foods and Agro Ltd. and introduced the now-iconic Butter Bite biscuits. They moved to Greater Noida in 1995 and started producing two more items. The business was making steady progress towards becoming a favourite across the country. They extended their units to Surat and Lucknow in the ensuing two years. They expanded their product line in 2006 to include drinks, fruit juices and chocolate bars, and by then they were controlling the global food market.

The company sells its products in more than 20 countries worldwide. Priyagold is committed to both social responsibility and quality. The company donates to several charitable groups in addition to being a member of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).

Priyagold is still a favourite because of her incredible success throughout the years.

Ballabh Prasad Agarwal passed away in 2021 in Kolkata following a massive cardiac arrest. He was 72.

According to the reports, he died of cardiac arrest as his blood pressure level dropped significantly after he got off the flight in Kolkata.  

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

WPL 2024: Shafali Verma, Jess Jonassen star as Delhi Capitals beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 25 runs

Meet actor who started as waiter, quit boxing for films, had 200 hits but is forgotten, son gives Rs 300-crore hits now

WPL 2024, UPW vs GGT: Ecclestone, Grace Harris shine as UP Warriorz beat Gujarat Giants by 6 wickets

US President Joe Biden undergoes annual physical amid reelection campaign, 'continues to be...'

From GST to FASTag KYC: Six rules to change from March 1; check details

MORE

MOST VIEWED

From Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh to Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar, 5 celeb couples set to embrace parenthood in 2024

Streaming This Week: Sunflower Season 2, Maamla Legal Hai, The Impossible Heir, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Meet Sara Ali Khan's doppelganger, also works in Bollywood, see her pics with actress, Saif Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan

Remember Rami Reddy? One of 90s' top villains, quit journalism for films, had a tragic end when...

Pankaj Udhas funeral: Shankar Mahadevan, Zakir Hussain, family, friends pay final tributes to late ghazal maestro

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE