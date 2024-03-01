Meet man who quit his family business, built Rs 3000 crore company which is challenging...

Ballabh originally belongs to Rajasthan, he was born in 1949. After completing his schooling, Agarwal started assisting his father in the grocery business.

More than just a biscuit, Parle-G is a flavour of childhood, a symbol of home, and an enduring connection to our past. Parle, the company that started in 1929, gave India its most loved biscuit, Parle-G. A swadeshi biscuit of independent India, It has accompanied the nation on its journey since then.

But there is one person who aimed to offer superior quality biscuits at affordable prices, challenging established brands like Parle G. He is Ballabh Prasad Agarwal, the owner of Priya Gold Biscuits.

As per a Business World report, Ballabh Agarwal launched the biscuit company in 1994 under the Priyagold umbrella brand. Despite some difficulties in the early phases of his company ideation, he never looked back and, at the time of his death, had developed an empire worth Rs 3000 crore, according to Company World.

Ballabh Prasad Agarwal came from a wealthy Marwari family in Kolkata who were well-known for producing coconut oil. Using the coconut oil from his family, he began producing biscuits in 1967 under the brand name 'Priya.'

The words 'Priya' which means 'beloved,' and 'Gold' which indicates quality, are the sources of the company's name. Priyagold is committed to providing high-quality biscuits made with only the finest ingredients. Modern facilities are used to produce the company's products, which are subject to strict quality control requirements.

To expand his business, Ballabh Agarwal has always wanted to construct a biscuit factory. In 1991, Agarwal moved from Kolkata to Noida. According to reports, he started a biscuit business by getting a Rs 25 lakh bank loan.

The origins of the brand can be traced to 1994 when it was established as Surya Foods and Agro Ltd. and introduced the now-iconic Butter Bite biscuits. They moved to Greater Noida in 1995 and started producing two more items. The business was making steady progress towards becoming a favourite across the country. They extended their units to Surat and Lucknow in the ensuing two years. They expanded their product line in 2006 to include drinks, fruit juices and chocolate bars, and by then they were controlling the global food market.

The company sells its products in more than 20 countries worldwide. Priyagold is committed to both social responsibility and quality. The company donates to several charitable groups in addition to being a member of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).

Priyagold is still a favourite because of her incredible success throughout the years.

Ballabh Prasad Agarwal passed away in 2021 in Kolkata following a massive cardiac arrest. He was 72.

According to the reports, he died of cardiac arrest as his blood pressure level dropped significantly after he got off the flight in Kolkata.