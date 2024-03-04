Meet Azim Premji’s son, used to work at BPO, got Rs 2500000000 as gift, he is currently working for...

Azim Premji was once the richest man in India and he is currently one of the most charitable persons in the country. The billionaire is celebrated for his vision, philanthropy and business ethics. As per EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy List 2023, Azim Premji and family donated over Rs 1774 crore last year. This isn’t the first time Azim Premji has made it to the list of his generous donations. Azim Premji is credited for making Wipro one of the biggest IT companies in India with a massive market cap of more than Rs 273000 crore. While Azim Premji is often in the media spotlight, not many know about his younger son Tariq Premji who is one of the key persons behind massive donations from Azim Premji Foundation.

Azim Premji’s son Tariq Premji got attention of the media after he received a Rs 250 crore worth of gift from his father. For those who are unaware, Azim Premji recently gave 51,15,090 shares, each, to elder son Rishad, who is currently the chairman of Wipro, and to Tariq, who is working at Azim Premji Foundation.

As per a report by the Economic Times, Tariq Premji worked at a BPO for a while after graduating with a commerce degree from St Joseph’s College, Bangalore University. After that, he joined PremjiInvest. He now serves on the Investment Committee of the office that oversees the management of USD 5 billion in assets.

Tariq Premji has been on the board of two philanthropic arms of the Wipro empire since 2016 -- the Azim Premji Philanthropic Initiatives and Azim Premji Foundation. He is also the Vice President of the Azim Premji Endowment Fund, an entity set up by Azim Premji to fund his philanthropic initiatives. He has been instrumental in setting up and institutionalising the investment process of this fund.

Tariq Premji is a non-executive director of Wipro Enterprises, which has Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting and Wipro Infrastructure Engineering under its umbrella. The subsidiary is part of Wipro, one of the leading IT companies in India that has a market cap of more than Rs 273000 crore.