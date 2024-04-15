Meet woman who rejected Rs 1 crore job offer, set up her own company which is now worth Rs...

Merely thinking and dreaming isn't enough as success in any field requires dedication and hard work. In this article, we will talk about the success story of Arushi Agrawal who lives in Ghaziabad. She turned down a job offer worth one crore to pursue her dream, and now she runs her own company with a turnover of crores.

Arushi received several job offers but she rejected all of them started her own startup called TalentDecrypt. Originally from Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad, she studied engineering at JP Institute in Noida and management at IIM Bangalore. She interned at IIT Delhi. She received a job offer of Rs 1 crore, however, she turned it down.

She looks up to her grandfather, Om Prakash Gupta, an IITian. Arushi's father, Ajay Gupta, is a businessman, and her mother is a homemaker.

In late 2018, Arushi started learning coding and software development. She developed the TalentDecrypt software in just two and a half years. Arushi's company helps young people find their desired jobs. While her company is based in India, it serves 380 companies in countries like the US, Singapore, Germany, UAE, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Nepal, and others. Arushi's company, which started with a one lakh investment, has now turned into a Rs 50 crore company.

Hundreds of youths have found jobs through TalentDecrypt, a coding-based exam platform that ensures the credibility of online exams for companies. What sets TalentDecrypt apart is its strong security features, which prevent the use of unauthorized devices or external assistance during remote job assessments. Young people have to pass through virtual skill tests via hackathons in this company. After passing the skill test, youths are lined up for interviews with companies directly. So far, hundreds of youths have found jobs through TalentDecrypt.

Arushi has been honoured by the Indian government as one of the top entrepreneurs in the country.