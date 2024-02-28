Twitter
Meet Anjali Sud, who is CEO of Fox’s streaming service, her net worth is...

Latest News

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Feb 28, 2024, 10:19 AM IST

Photo: Instagram
Anjali Sud, the CEO of Tubi, Fox Corp.'s free, ad-supported streaming TV service, is known for her innovative vision and strategic thinking. Her journey to the top of the corporate ladder is a testament to her hard work, perseverance, and commitment to excellence.

Sud's career trajectory began at Amazon, where she honed her skills in business development, merchandising, and marketing. She then moved to Time Warner, where she worked as an associate on its M&A team. In 2012, Sud joined Vimeo, a video-hosting platform, as the VP of global marketing. Over the years, she rose through the ranks, eventually becoming the CEO in 2017.

Under Sud's leadership, Vimeo underwent significant changes to improve its financial performance. She initiated employee layoffs and other cost-cutting measures to streamline operations and focus on the core business. Her efforts paid off, and Vimeo became a profitable and sustainable company under her guidance.

In September 2023, Sud made a career-defining move by taking over as the CEO of Tubi. Tubi is a free, ad-supported streaming TV service that offers a wide range of content to its users. As the CEO, Sud is responsible for leading the company's growth strategy, driving innovation, and ensuring a seamless user experience. She succeeded Farhad Massoudi, Tubi's founder and chief executive and reports to Tubi Media Group CEO Paul Cheesbrough.

Sud is a designated Young Global Leader of the World Economic Forum and serves on the board of directors of Dolby Laboratories and Change.org. She is also a Henry Crown Fellow at the Aspen Institute, where she engages with other leaders to address critical global challenges.

Born in Detroit, Michigan in August 1983, Sud is the daughter of Punjabi Hindu immigrants from India. She grew up in Flint, Michigan, and attended Phillips Andover Academy, a prestigious private school in Massachusetts. Sud graduated from the University of Pennsylvania with a bachelor's degree in finance and management. She later earned her MBA from Harvard Business School.

Sud's net worth is estimated to be at least $1.39 million as of February 2023. She owns over 8,873 units of Dolby Laboratories Inc. stock and receives compensation as an independent director at the company.

