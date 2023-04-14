Meet Akshata Murty, billionaire's daughter who earned Rs 68.17 cr in 1 day, wife of a PM owns Rs 5400 cr

Akshata Murty was born in Karnataka's Hubballi. She did her schooling from Bengaluru. (File)

Akshata Murty is the wife of Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. She will earn a whopping Rs 68.17 crore as India's second-largest IT company Infosys announced dividends. Murty is the daughter of the company's founder Narayana Murthy. She held 3.89 crore shares of the company last year. At the rate of Rs 17.50 per share, she will earn this amount by June 2. However, for that, she will have to retain her stock holding. Her total income will be Rs 132.4 crore if you add the company's dividend last year. Infosys had announced an interim dividend of Rs 16.50 per share in October.

Last year, Murty received Rs 31 per share dividend. This had earned her Rs 120.76 crore. The value of her shares at Infosys is Rs 5400 crore. Her husband, India-origin Sunak, became Britain's Prime Minister in October.

Sunak is a British citizen. However, Akshata has not given away her Indian citizenship. India doesn't allow dual citizenship like many of its European counterparts.

She has a non-domiciled status. Because of this, under UK laws, she can live in the country without paying taxes for 15 years. The issue is a vexed topic of debate in the United Kingdom. She, however, said she had and would always pay taxes on all her income.

Akshata Murty was born in Karnataka's Hubballi. She did her schooling from Bengaluru, the headquarters of Infosys.

She has done dual majors in economics and French at Claremont McKenna College in California.

She later completed a fashion designing degree from Los Angeles' Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising. She met Sunak at Stanford where they had been studying business management. They married in 2009 and have two children -- Krishna and Anoushka.

They have made massive real estate investments.

They own a house in Kensington. The price of the property is Rs 71 crore. They also have a flat there. They also have a penthouse in California and a mansion in Yorkshire.

Sunak's mother is a pharmacist and his father is a doctor.

The Murthy family owns 3.6 per cent (Narayana Murthy holds 0.40 per cent stake, his wife Sudha 0.82 per cent, son Rohan 1.45 per cent and daughter Akshata 0.93 per cent).

Murty's mother Sudha Murthy is a novelist, an engineer, a feminist and a philanthropist. Narayan Murthy is the founder of Infosys who is often credited for putting India's software prowess on the world's map.

Akshata Murty owns a fashion label Akshata Designs.

She collaborates with artisans in remote villages to make fusion clothes.