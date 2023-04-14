Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBusiness
topStoriesenglish

Meet Akshata Murty, billionaire's daughter who earned Rs 68.17 cr in 1 day, wife of a PM owns Rs 5400 cr

Akshata Murty, Infosys dividend: Last year, Murty received Rs 31 per share dividend. This had earned her Rs 120.76 crore.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 14, 2023, 10:26 AM IST

Meet Akshata Murty, billionaire's daughter who earned Rs 68.17 cr in 1 day, wife of a PM owns Rs 5400 cr
Akshata Murty was born in Karnataka's Hubballi. She did her schooling from Bengaluru. (File)

Akshata Murty is the wife of Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. She will earn a whopping Rs 68.17 crore as India's second-largest IT company Infosys announced dividends. Murty is the daughter of the company's founder Narayana Murthy. She held 3.89 crore shares of the company last year. At the rate of Rs 17.50 per share, she will earn this amount by June 2. However, for that, she will have to retain her stock holding. Her total income will be Rs 132.4 crore if you add the company's dividend last year. Infosys had announced an interim dividend of Rs 16.50 per share in October.

Last year, Murty received Rs 31 per share dividend. This had earned her Rs 120.76 crore. The value of her shares at Infosys is Rs 5400 crore. Her husband, India-origin Sunak, became Britain's Prime Minister in October.

Sunak is a British citizen. However, Akshata has not given away her Indian citizenship. India doesn't allow dual citizenship like many of its European counterparts.

She has a non-domiciled status. Because of this, under UK laws, she can live in the country without paying taxes for 15 years. The issue is a vexed topic of debate in the United Kingdom. She, however, said she had and would always pay taxes on all her income.

Akshata Murty was born in Karnataka's Hubballi. She did her schooling from Bengaluru, the headquarters of Infosys.

She has done dual majors in economics and French at Claremont McKenna College in California.

She later completed a fashion designing degree from Los Angeles' Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising. She met Sunak at Stanford where they had been studying business management. They married in 2009 and have two children -- Krishna and Anoushka.

They have made massive real estate investments.

They own a house in Kensington. The price of the property is Rs 71 crore. They also have a flat there. They also have a penthouse in California and a mansion in Yorkshire.

Sunak's mother is a pharmacist and his father is a doctor.

The Murthy family owns 3.6 per cent (Narayana Murthy holds 0.40 per cent stake, his wife Sudha 0.82 per cent, son Rohan 1.45 per cent and daughter Akshata 0.93 per cent).

Murty's mother Sudha Murthy is a novelist, an engineer, a feminist and a philanthropist. Narayan Murthy is the founder of Infosys who is often credited for putting India's software prowess on the world's map.

Akshata Murty owns a fashion label Akshata Designs.

She collaborates with artisans in remote villages to make fusion clothes.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Pooja Hegde turns heads in white off-shoulder gown, fans say, ‘hotness overloaded’
In pics: Sexaholic star Shama Sikander sets internet on fire with hot bikini looks
Jaya Bachchan turns 75: From Mili to Guddi, 5 powerful characters portrayed by the veteran actress
Planning girls' trip this summer? Check out 5 affordable foreign destinations from India
Amid V-BLACKPINK's Jennie dating rumours, a look at BTS' Jimin, Jungkook, RM, Suga's relationship news
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Ramadan 2023: Sehri, Iftar timings for April 14 in Lucknow, Patna, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, other cities
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.