Mark Zuckerberg, with Rs 1458380 crore net worth, left in awe by Anant Ambani’s watch, says ‘I never really...'

In a video that is now going viral on social media platforms, Mark Zuckerberg and his Priscilla Chan can be seen praising the luxury watch of Anant Ambani.

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : Mar 04, 2024, 09:55 AM IST

Anant Ambani with Mark Zuckerberg
Mark Zuckerberg is one of the richest men in the world right now with a massive net worth of more than Rs 1458380 crore. The billionaire was recently in India’s Jamnagar to attend the pre-wedding bash of Mukesh Ambani’s younger son Anant Ambani. At the grand event, Meta founder and CEO was seen enjoying the Indian culture and Vantara animal rehabilitation facility. Known for his minimalist lifestyle, Mark Zuckerberg is often seen wearing a simple t-shirt and jeans. However, at Anant Ambani’s pre-wedding event, Zuckerberg was seen wearing a designer outfit. In a video that is now going viral on social media platforms, Mark Zuckerberg and his Priscilla Chan can be seen praising the luxury watch of Anant Ambani.

In the video, Anant Ambani is seen talking about Vantara with Mark Zuckerberg when Priscilla Chan suddenly notices the young Ambani’s watch. “That watch is fantastic, that is so cool. Wow,” Priscilla Chan said to Ambani. Zuckerberg joined the conversation and said, “yeah, I told him that already.”
 

 

“You know, I never really wanted to get a watch. But after seeing that, I was like, watches are cool.” he added. Anant Ambani then revealed that his watch is from Richard Mille. For those who are unaware, Richard Mille is known for super-expensive luxury watches that can cost from 80000 dollars to 1 million dollars.

