Shark Tank judge Vineeta Singh's Sugar Cosmetics to be part of IIM case study

The Indian cosmetic brand SUGAR Cosmetics is going to become a case study at the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIM-A) Case Center.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 20, 2022, 10:15 PM IST

IIM Ahmedabad alumni Vineeta Singh and Kaushik Mukherjee founded Sugar Cosmetics in 2015.

IIM Ahmedabad alumni Vineeta Singh and Kaushik Mukherji have set an example of success and flourishment after the announcement that the Indian cosmetic brand SUGAR Cosmetics is going to become a case study at the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIM-A) Case Center.

The company’s COO Kaushik Mukherjee posted on LinkedIn that he never thought in his ‘wildest dreams’ that the story of building SUGAR would be worthy of being an official case study. The couple turned into business partners Vineeta and Kaushik met at IIM-A for the Master of Business Administration degree 16 years ago.

Kaushik mentioned that he was excited to see the case study be registered and uploaded on the website of the alma mater that gave the couple so much.

“We met in business school 16 years back. Planned a lot of plans, and schemed a lot of schemes. Over a decade and half of the building and being together, some dreams came true – others didn’t,” Kaushik posted.

Further, Kaushik thanked the ‘sharpest minds in academia’ Prof Saral Mukherjee and Prof Akshaya Vijayalakshmi “for painstakingly dedicating endless hours to speak with” them, beauty advisors and colleagues.

