Inside details of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's ultra-luxurious gifts to Shloka Mehta, Radhika Merchant before wedding

As the festivities continue in Jamnagar, let us tell you about the expensive gifts that Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani have given to their daughters-in-law Shloka Mehta and Radhika Merchant.

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani are one of the richest people in the world. The Ambani family is known for its wealth and the luxurious way in which they spend it. So, it comes as no surprise that Nita Ambani blessed her bahu Shloka Mehta, Akash Ambani's wife, and Anant Ambani's to-be wife Radhika Merchant with expensive gifts.

Mukesh Ambani who is the richest man in India with a net worth of $113 billion (approximately Rs 9,43,091 crore) is currently busy with the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant which are being held at Jamnagar in Gujarat.

Day 1 of the celebrations was held yesterday with pop icon Rihanna performing at the event. Today is day 2 of the festivities which will celebrate nature and tradition.

As per reports, Nita Ambani gifted her bahu Shloka Mehta, Akash Ambani's wife, a diamond necklace worth Rs 451 crore as a wedding gift that had 91 diamonds. The necklace which is known as the 'Mouawad L'Incomparable 91-diamond necklace,' grabbed attention when it was displayed at Sotheby's in 2022. Now, as per the latest reports, this unique piece is no longer available on the market. It’s called L’Incomparable and features the world’s largest internally flawless diamond. The necklace was designed by Lebanese jeweler Mouawad.

Shloka Mehta married Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's eldest son Akash Ambani on March 9, 2019, in Mumbai.

Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani, who reportedly gifted Akash Ambani's wife Shloka Mehta, a Rs 451 crore necklace, would also bestow the same amount of love on their future daughter-in-law, Anant Ambani's fiance Radhika Merchant.

Radhika Merchant and Nita Ambani seem to share a close bond. This can be the reason why Nita gifted Radhika her beautiful pearl and diamond choker which she wore at the cocktail ceremony of Mukesh Ambani's niece, Isheta Salgaocar. Nita Ambani earlier wore the same neckpiece at Sonam Kapoor's wedding reception.

Radhika Merchant was also warmly welcomed into the family by Nita Ambani who gifted her a beautiful silver Laxmi-Ganesh gift hamper. The hamper included two silver Tulsi pots with a silver incense stick stand and a Lakshmi-Ganesh idol set.