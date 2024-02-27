Twitter
Highest paid Indian CEO with Rs 1800 crore salary package may be fired or will resign, market veteran believes...

IIT graduate Sundar Pichai has been spearheading Google for quite a long while now but as per a market veteran, his reign is about to end.

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : Feb 27, 2024, 07:18 AM IST

Sundar Pichai
Sundar Pichai, the CEO of Google’s parent company Alphabet, is currently the highest paid Indian CEO in the world with an annual salary package of more than Rs 1800 crore. IIT graduate Sundar Pichai has been spearheading Google for quite a long while now but as per a market veteran, his reign is about to end. As the world is rapidly adapting artificial intelligence (AI) and all the tech giants are racing to improvise their AI tools, an expert believes Google's AI platform Gemini may become the reason behind Pichai’s exit. Helios Capital founder Samir Arora believes that Sundar Pichai will be fired or he will resign after Google's AI platform Gemini fiasco.

The comment from Samir Arora came as a reply to X user who claimed that Google’s Gemini is refusing to acknowledge the existence of white people. “My guess is he will be fired or resign- as he should. After being in the lead on AI he has completely failed on this and let others take over.” Arora wrote in reply to X users.

For those who are unaware, Google is in soup over inaccuracies in its AI-generated historical images. Prabhakar Raghavan, Senior Vice President at Google, admitted in a latest blog post that it is clear that “this feature missed the mark”.

“Some of the images generated are inaccurate or even offensive. We’re grateful for users’ feedback and are sorry the feature didn’t work well,” Raghavan said.

“In short, two things. First, our tuning to ensure that Gemini showed a range of people failed to account for cases that should clearly not show a range,” explained Raghavan.

And second, over time, the model became way more cautious than “we intended and refused to answer certain prompts entirely — wrongly interpreting some very anodyne prompts as sensitive”.

