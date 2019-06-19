Helped by GST, warehousing sees Rs 47,000 crore investments

The sector has attracted around $6.8 billion (Rs 47,385 crore) funds since 2014 amid rising demand from manufacturing and e-commerce players post the implementation of Goods and Services Tax, according to Knight Frank
$282 mn – Average investment per deal
77% – Jump in leasing of warehousing spaces to 46.2 million sq ft last year
83% – Of investments were into development of new projects
86 mn sq mt – The sector’s storage requirement by 2024
68 mn sq mt (739 mn sq ft) – Current demand for space from the sector
86 mn sq mt (922 mn sq ft) – Demand by 2024, compounded annual growth rate is 5%
13-14% – Share of logistics cost in gross domestic product in India
8-10% – It is developed countries