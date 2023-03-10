Grand 55th IHGF Delhi Fair to be held from March 15-19 at India Expo Centre, Greater Noida | Photo: India Expo Mart

The upcoming 55th edition of IHGF Delhi Fair, organised by the Export Promotion Council for Handicrafts (EPCH), is scheduled from 15th to 19th March 2023 at the India Expo Centre & Mart, Greater Noida Expressway.

Shri Rakesh Kumar, Director General-EPCH and Chairman-IEML said, this year's fair promises to be bigger and better than ever before, featuring over 3,000 exhibitors from all across India showcasing India’s Craft diversity and traditions. The product assortment will feature housewares, home furnishing, furniture, gifts and decorative, lamps and lighting, Christmas & festive décor, fashion jewellery & accessories, spa & wellness, carpets and rugs, bathroom accessories, garden accessories, educational toys & games, handmade paper products & stationery and leather bags. With a new range of handicrafts and gifts products, collectively they offer a full spectrum of thoughtfully curated concepts and products at a single platform. The added attractions like Theme Pavilions, Trend Areas, Craft Demonstrations, Fashion Shows and Panel Discussions, Knowledge Seminars, besides Buyer Lounges and Refreshment Zones would make attending the show a truly wholesome experience. Craft based lines from Maharashtra, J&K & Tamil Nadu and other parts of the country are stationed in vibrant thematic presentations at the centre of the show, and will be among attractions for the visiting overseas buying community.

The visitors profile to the show includes overseas buyers from across the globe comprising wholesalers, distributors, chain stores, departmental stores, retailers, mail-order companies, brand owners, buying houses and designers and trend forecasters. The show will also be visited by domestic volume buyers and online marketplaces to source their requirements. Over 10000 overseas buyers and their representatives from around 100 countries including USA and European Union are expected to visit the show. The fair aims to bag orders worth Rs. 5500 crores during this fair.

He further added that the show is being organised at the state-of-the-art exhibition complex i.e, India Expo Centre & Mart Ltd. Which is strategically located at Greater Noida and is a prominent MICE destination in India. It is a world class venue with facilities for all kinds of business events in a covered area of 2,35,000 square metres.

India Expo Centre & Mart houses around 900 permanent showrooms of Indian exporters, and has 14 multi-purpose halls, 29 meeting rooms, 4 open areas and 4 specialty restaurants. It also has a buyers’ lounge, foreign exchange outlet, logistic support, extensive parking and modern security and safety features. Energy saving has been a priority at the venue and its 3.5 MW Solar Power Generation plant, installed on rooftops of halls proves this endeavour.

Elaborating about the new initiative, i.e. Expo Inn, Mr. Kumar said that the Expo Inn offers high-quality accommodation and hospitality services to exhibitors and visitors attending events at the India Expo Centre and Mart in Greater Noida, Delhi NCR. Expo Inn is located within the IEML complex and provides easy access to the exhibition halls, conference rooms, and other facilities. Expo Inn has an accommodation facility with 134 rooms that offer a comfortable stay for visitors. Expo Inn offers a range of hospitality services such as 24-hour front desk assistance, concierge services, laundry services, and housekeeping services.

The EPCH being a nodal agency, promoting exports of handicrafts from the Country to various destinations of the world and projecting India’s image abroad as a reliable supplier of high quality handicrafts goods & services. The Handicrafts exports during the year 2021-22 was Rs. 33253.00 Crores (US $ 4459.76 Million) registering a growth of 29.49% in rupee term & 28.90% in dollar terms over previous year, informed by Mr. Rakesh Kumar, Director General-EPCH & Chairman-IEML.