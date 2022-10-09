Google to shut down Assistant Driving Dashboard soon

Representational Image

The tech behemoth Google has announced that the Assistant Driving Mode Dashboard, which was unveiled at its developer conference I/O in 2019, will be discontinued.

On November 21, according to 9To5Google, Google will completely shut down the Assistant Driving Mode Dashboard.

Driving Mode, another name for the car-optimised experience in Google Maps for Android, will continue to exist, the report said.

Shortcuts for calling and messaging are included on the homescreen, along with audio controls and media choices.

Shortcuts can be accessed, after starting the driving navigation. It has a black bar with Assistant access and a grid of app icons for YouTube Music, Google Podcasts, and other compatible streaming services.

"Voice shortcuts are also available for phoning and texting. Compared to the Driving Mode Dashboard, it is significantly more straightforward," said the report.

Google now no longer has a direct successor to Android Auto for Phone Screens with this change, the report added.

Google in 2019 announced to roll out a voice-enabled driving mode on Assistant that would not only personalise suggestions for navigation, messages, calling and media, but also bring all relevant activities front and centre.

Driving mode would launch on Assistant once the user connects their phone to the car's Bluetooth.

"Hey Google, let's drive," could be used if the user's phone is not synced to the vehicle.

In addition to the driving mode, Google also revealed plans to enable the use of Assistant for remote car control. For example, users will be able to ask Assistant to change the temperature of their vehicle before getting in.