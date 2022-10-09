Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBusiness

Google to shut down Assistant Driving Dashboard soon

Google now no longer has a direct successor to Android Auto for Phone Screens with this change.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 09, 2022, 10:31 AM IST

Google to shut down Assistant Driving Dashboard soon
Representational Image
The tech behemoth Google has announced that the Assistant Driving Mode Dashboard, which was unveiled at its developer conference I/O in 2019, will be discontinued.
 
On November 21, according to 9To5Google, Google will completely shut down the Assistant Driving Mode Dashboard.
 
Driving Mode, another name for the car-optimised experience in Google Maps for Android, will continue to exist, the report said.
 
Shortcuts for calling and messaging are included on the homescreen, along with audio controls and media choices.
 
Shortcuts can be accessed, after starting the driving navigation. It has a black bar with Assistant access and a grid of app icons for YouTube Music, Google Podcasts, and other compatible streaming services.
 
"Voice shortcuts are also available for phoning and texting. Compared to the Driving Mode Dashboard, it is significantly more straightforward," said the report.
 
Google now no longer has a direct successor to Android Auto for Phone Screens with this change, the report added.
 
Google in 2019 announced to roll out a voice-enabled driving mode on Assistant that would not only personalise suggestions for navigation, messages, calling and media, but also bring all relevant activities front and centre.
 
Driving mode would launch on Assistant once the user connects their phone to the car's Bluetooth.
 
"Hey Google, let's drive," could be used if the user's phone is not synced to the vehicle.
 
In addition to the driving mode, Google also revealed plans to enable the use of Assistant for remote car control. For example, users will be able to ask Assistant to change the temperature of their vehicle before getting in.
 
(with inputs from IANS)
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Raksha Bandhan 2022: Shah Rukh-Aishwarya, Ranveer-Priyanka, most relatable on-screen brother-sister jodis
In pics: Nora Fatehi sets internet on fire with her sexy photos in shimmery thigh-high slit gown
Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Kiran Rao, Naga Chaitanya attend film screening
Rishi Kapoor birth anniversary: 6 unforgettable films of the late actor with wife Neetu Kapoor
Are you a college student? These 5 part-time jobs can help you afford your expenses
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 477 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for October 9
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.