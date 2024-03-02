Twitter
Google removes Shaadi.com, Naukri.com, 99 acres from Play Store due to…

Ten well-known apps have been removed from Google's Android Play Store after the company decided to take action against certain Indian apps.

Ritik Raj

Updated : Mar 02, 2024, 11:16 AM IST

Google has removed ten Indian apps from its Android Play Store. Shaadi.com, Naukri.com, and 99 acres are just a few of the well-known brands that are included in this list. Google has taken a significant stand against certain Indian apps. Google has reportedly taken action against the following apps: Kuku FM, Bharat Matrimony, Shaadi.com, Naukri.com, 99 acres, Truly Madly, Quack Quack, Stage, ALTT (Alt Balaji), and two more, according to media reports.

In fact, some app developers were forewarned by the company last year that their apps might not comply with Google's billing policies. These developers were eventually notified, and Google decided to take action by removing 10 of the disputed apps from the Google Play Store. The list of all the disputed apps has not yet been made public by Google.

The tech giant claims that Indian app developers have not followed its app billing policy for a long period of time, and this development is part of policy to remove their apps from the Google Play store.

Prior to this, the Madras High Court had rejected the app developers' petition, stating that the Competition Commission of India (CCI) should determine whether Google is devaluing its position in the market. The Supreme Court last month rejected a request to stop Google from delisting the apps, but it is still considering the case.

