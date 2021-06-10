Good news for LPG consumers! Now get your gas cylinder refilled from any distributor

In what comes as good news for consumers, the government has approved the portability of LPG refills. This means that now, you will be able to get your LPG cylinder refilled from any distributor. So if you are not happy with the existing LPG distributor of your oil marketing company, then you can choose another distributor instead.

There were talks regarding this for a long time, and now it has been approved.

On this decision from the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, it has been said that LPG customers should be allowed to decide from which distributor they want to get LPG refilled. Customers will be able to select their "Delivery Distributor" from the list of distributors at their address under their Oil Marketing Company. As a pilot project, it will be launched in Chandigarh, Coimbatore, Gurgaon, Pune and Ranchi.

When the customer opens the mobile app/customer portal and logs in to refill the LPG, he will see a complete list of delivery distributors along with a rating based on their performance, which helps the customer to choose the best distributors. This will also put pressure on the distributors to improve their performance.

IOC - https://cx.indianoil.inBharat Gas - https://my.ebharatgas.comHPGas - https://myhpgas.in

The consumer can select any distributor from this list which will be available in his area and will deliver the LPG refill. This will not only provide better service to the customers but will also start a healthy tradition among the distributors of providing good facilities to the customers and improve their ratings.

Online transfer facility on the portal itself

The facility of online transfer of LPG connection to other distributors serving in the same area has been provided to customers through the web portals of the respective oil marketing companies as well as their mobile app. Using their registered login, the customer can select the distributor of his OMC from the list of distributors serving in his area and can opt for porting of his LPG connection.