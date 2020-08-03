Gold prices touch new high, cross Rs 54,000 mark

Gold on Monday prices set a new record for the 10th day in a row. Gold futures on MCX touched a new high of Rs 54,199 per 10 gram despite softening in prices.

Gold has given more than 37% returns this year so far. In July alone, the precious metal has given a return of more than 10%.

This is the first time ever that gold has crossed Rs 54,000 mark. The yellow metal is currently being traded at Rs 53,600 at MCX.

October futures at MCX has seen a rise if Rs 150.

In the national capital, gold prices rose by Rs 185 to Rs 54,678 per 10 gram.

"Spot gold price for 24 carat in Delhi was trading up by Rs 185 with rupee depreciation," HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said, according to PTI.

Gold was trading lower at USD 1,973 per ounce in the international market. Gold prices crossed US $ 2,000 per ounce at COMEX benchmark.