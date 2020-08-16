Fuel prices today: Petrol rises across metros after 47-day halt, diesel remains stable

After a pause of 47 days, petrol prices rose across the four metros on Sunday.

In Delhi, petrol was sold at Rs 80.57 per litre, 14 paise higher than the previous level. Petrol price was at Rs 80.43 in Delhi since June 29.

The price hike comes at a time when crude oil prices have been rising and the Brent crude is trading around $45 per barrel.

Price of petrol in the other key metros, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata on Sunday were Rs 87.31, Rs 83.75 and Rs 82.17 per litre respectively.

Diesel prices, however, were unchanged for the 16th consecutive day in Delhi at Rs 73.56 per litre.

Price of diesel fell over Rs 8 in the city on July 31 after the Delhi Government announced to slash the value added tax (VAT) on it.

In Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata also diesel prices were unchanged at Rs 80.11, Rs 78.86 and Rs 77.06 per litre.

Fuel rates for the day announced at 6 AM

Petrol and diesel prices, if changed, are updated every day at 6 AM. The new rates come into effect from 6 AM onwards. The price of petrol and diesel almost doubles after adding excise duty, dealer commission and other items.

How to check petrol, diesel prices in your city

You can also know the daily rate of petrol and diesel in your city via SMS. Indian Oil customers can text 'RSP' at 9224992249 and BPCL consumers can write 'RSP' and send the message to 9223112222. HPCL consumers can find out the price by typing 'HPPrice' and sending the SMS to 9222201122.