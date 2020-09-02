Fuel prices, September 2: Petrol turns stable after serial hike, diesel stays unchanged; check rates in your city today

On Wednesday (September 2), when it comes to the rate of petrol and diesel (fuel prices today) in India, citizens will find a bit of relief in the fact that petrol prices in metros have turned stable today after a serial hike on successive days, including in New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai. The diesel rates today also remain unchanged in all metros.

With yesterday's hike, petrol had become expensive by Rs 1.65 in just a span of 13 days. Today, the price of petrol remains the same i.e. Rs 82.08 per litre in Delhi.

State-owned oil companies yesterday had hiked petrol prices by an amount of 5 paise. After this increase, the price of petrol in Delhi and other metros had risen while diesel remained unchanged. Let's check today's rates -

Check fuel prices in Mumbai and Delhi

According to the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL)'s website, petrol is priced at Rs 82.08 per litre in Delhi. Diesel is being sold at Rs 73.56 per litre. Petrol price in Mumbai has gone up to Rs 88.73 per litre and diesel being sold at Rs 80.11 per litre.

Check fuel prices in Kolkata and Chennai

In Kolkata, petrol has gone up to Rs 83.57 per litre, while diesel is selling at Rs 77.06 per litre. In Chennai, petrol has been hiked to Rs 85.04 per litre, while diesel is priced at Rs 78.86 per litre.

Fuel rates for the day announced at 6 AM

Let us inform you that petrol and diesel prices if changed, are done so every day at 6 AM. The new rates come into effect from 6 AM onwards. The price of petrol and diesel almost doubles after adding excise duty, dealer commission and other items.

Starting on 16th August, the petrol prices had been constantly on the rise for 13 days of the month. In Delhi, petrol has become costlier by Rs 1.65 per litre in the span of just 13 days.

How to check petrol, diesel prices in your city

You can also know the daily rate of petrol and diesel in your city via SMS. Indian Oil customers can text 'RSP' at 9224992249 and BPCL consumers can write 'RSP' and send the message to 9223112222. HPCL consumers can find out the price by typing 'HPPrice' and sending the SMS to 9222201122.