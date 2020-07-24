Fuel prices, July 24: Diesel, petrol in metros remain unchanged; check rates here

Fuel prices on Friday were kept on hold by state-run oil marketing companies, including Indian Oil Corporation.

The price of one litre of petrol is Rs 80.43 while diesel costs Rs 81.64 per litre in Delhi.

Mumbai - Petrol is priced at Rs 87.19 and diesel at Rs 79.83 a litre.

Kolkata - Petrol Rs 82.10 and diesel by Rs 76.67 a litre.

Chennai - Petrol is priced at Rs 83.63 and diesel at Rs 78.60 a litre.

Rates differ from state to state depending on the incidence of value-added tax (VAT). Each state imposes separate VAT. Due to this, the rates of diesel and petrol are changed for consumers according to the states. The new rates come into effect from 6 am and the prices of petrol and diesel change at 6 am every day.

How to check petrol and diesel prices in your city

You can easily check fuel prices in your city by just sending an SMS.

Indian Oil customers can write RSP and send the SMS to 9224992249 while BPCL consumers can write RSP and send it to 9223112222. HPCL consumers can find out the price by sending HPPrice to 9222201122.