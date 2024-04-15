Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet man, IIM graduate, hired by company once valued at Rs 182884 crore, resigned to work as…

This film has earned Rs 1000 crore before release, beaten Animal, Pathaan, Gadar 2 already; not Kalki 2898 AD, Singham 3

From Vision to Victory: Khan's leadership journey, CEO expertise and million-dollar success story in US market

Shaping future of digital transformation and agile training with technological revolution and groundbreaking innovation

VC Bikram Mahajan honoured by Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs for contributions to startup valuation

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet man, IIM graduate, hired by company once valued at Rs 182884 crore, resigned to work as…

This film has earned Rs 1000 crore before release, beaten Animal, Pathaan, Gadar 2 already; not Kalki 2898 AD, Singham 3

From Vision to Victory: Khan's leadership journey, CEO expertise and million-dollar success story in US market

7 healthy Indian dishes

7 best cities for food and drinks

Why are airplanes painted white? Know details

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Jibraan Khan? Shah Rukh's son in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, who worked in Brahmastra; here’s how he looks now

From Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to Aavesham: Indian movies to watch in theatres this weekend

Streaming This Week: Amar Singh Chamkila, Premalu, Fallout, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Lawrence Bishnoi’s Brother Anmol Takes Responsibility Of Firing Outside Salman Khan’s Home

Manipur: Fresh Violence Erupts In Manipur, 2 Killed Ahead Of Home Minister Amit Shah's Visit

Israel-Iran Row: Iran Fired 300 Missiles, Drones Overnight, Israel Calls For Emergency UNSC Meet

This film has earned Rs 1000 crore before release, beaten Animal, Pathaan, Gadar 2 already; not Kalki 2898 AD, Singham 3

'Shakal dekhi hai': Anjum Batra talks about his journey from Dev D to Amar Singh Chamkila, recalls initial struggle

'Karma catches up': Randeep Hooda reacts to Sarabjit's killer being gunned down in Pakistan, calls it 'justice served'

HomeBusiness

Business

From Vision to Victory: Khan's leadership journey, CEO expertise and million-dollar success story in US market

Jwala Khan's notable achievements include the development of a school management software during a time when digital schooling was in its infancy in 2010-11.

Latest News

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Apr 15, 2024, 10:48 AM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Jwala Khan, the visionary co-founder & Chief Executive Officer of GrabAgile Inc, has been instrumental in pioneering digital transformation across various sectors. His journey from a computer applications student to a leading figure in the technology and entrepreneurship world showcases his dedication and innovative prowess.

Under his visionary leadership, GrabAgile pioneered a platform enabling trainers and training organizations to automate nearly all aspects of their operations at a fraction of the cost compared to competitors, offering approximately 40% of the functionality of what GrabAgile’s management software, EventCope can provide. This innovative concept facilitated Khan's outreach to industry leaders, successfully transitioning them to the platform and resulting in a remarkable revenue of approximately $35 million USD within just a few years, a commendable achievement given the challenging market conditions.

Jwala Khan's notable achievements include the development of a school management software during a time when digital schooling was in its infancy in 2010-11. This software introduced groundbreaking features such as SMS notifications and digital timetables, revolutionizing the education sector. In the construction industry, he developed a customized ERP system that streamlined processes like labor attendance, invoicing, and material tracking for a company with 10,000 employees and 750 civil engineers.

Before the advent of platforms like Paytm, Khan was a key player in developing BULKSELL, a mobile recharge software that dominated the market, serving 750 distributors and 13,000 retailers across India.

In 2020, Khan co-founded GrabAgile Inc, a US registered organization focusing on SCRUM certification, consulting, and software development for training companies. Under his leadership, the company has trained 18,000 professionals and achieved a revenue of about $7.5 million, significantly contributing to the growth of the agile community.

Jwala Khan's early experiences, from working as a railway contractor to a system specialist at HCL, have provided him with a diverse skill set that has been crucial in his entrepreneurial journey. Looking ahead, Jwala Khan has ambitious plans for the future. He is currently working on creating an open-source digital platform that aims to unite all Scrum trainers and training organizations under one network. This platform is designed to foster collaboration, share knowledge, and set new standards in Scrum training. Furthermore, Khan envisions expanding this concept to other sectors, creating a comprehensive network that brings together professionals from various fields.

Jwala Khan's journey and future endeavors highlight his commitment to innovation, digital transformation. His efforts are not only shaping the present but also paving the way for a more connected and efficient future in the professional world.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Advertisement

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    Advertisement

    POPULAR STORIES

    Celeb Influencer War: Dr Vivek Bindra vs Sandeep Maheshwari - Is the battle still on?

    Sydney mall shooting leaves six dead, several injured; attacker shot dead by police

    RCB vs SRH IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

    Dibakar Banerjee breaks silence on Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia’s exit from Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2: ‘Going to Bigg Boss…’

    Bhumi Pednekar's sister Samiksha Pednekar gives it back to trolls throwing plastic surgery jibes at them: 'What plastic'

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    Remember Jibraan Khan? Shah Rukh's son in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, who worked in Brahmastra; here’s how he looks now

    From Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to Aavesham: Indian movies to watch in theatres this weekend

    Streaming This Week: Amar Singh Chamkila, Premalu, Fallout, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

    Remember Tanvi Hegde? Son Pari's Fruity who has worked with Shahid Kapoor, here's how gorgeous she looks now

    Remember Kinshuk Vaidya? Shaka Laka Boom Boom star, who worked with Ajay Devgn; here’s how dashing he looks now

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

    DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

    MORE
    Advertisement