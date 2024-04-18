Twitter
From Jamsetji Tata to Ratan Tata, Maya Tata: Know about Tata family members, their education qualification and more

Tata family's influence on India's corporate landscape is unparalleled, spanning generations and industries.

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Apr 18, 2024, 08:59 AM IST

Founded by the visionary Jamsetji Tata in 1868, the Tata Group has evolved into a global conglomerate under the leadership of successive generations of the Tata family and the Tata family's influence on India's corporate landscape is unparalleled, spanning generations and industries. 

In this article, let's delve into the lives of the members of the Tata family. 

Jamsetji Tata, the creator of the Tata Group, was born in a modest family in Navsari, Gujarat, in 1839. But from a small start in the 1870s, he built an empire that would revolutionize India's economic environment, spur technical learning, and lead the country to become an industrial superpower.

Jamsetji Tata was born and reared in a family of Parsee priests; but, when his father, Nusserwanji Tata, decided to venture into business, he broke with tradition and had an impact on the young Jamsetji. He moved to Bombay to live with his father when he was 14 and attended Elphinstone College to further his liberal arts education.

His son Dorabji Tata was also an industrialist and a key figure in establishing the Tata Group during the British Raj in the country. He was married to Meherbani. The couple did not have any children. Meherbai received her education at Bishop Cotton School. 

Jamsetji's other son Sir Ratan Tata's philanthropic endeavors left an indelible mark on Indian society, epitomizing the family's commitment to giving back. He was married to Navajbai Sett, the pioneering female Director in 1925. She assumed leadership after her husband Ratanji Tata’s demise.

Ratanji Tata and Navajbai Sett's son Naval Tata, known for his business acumen and compassion, furthered the family's legacy through his contributions to business, sports administration, and charitable endeavors. Meanwhile, his spouse, Sooni Commissariat, embodied the warmth and camaraderie of the Tata family.

Simone Dunoyer played a pivotal role in elevating Lakmé into a renowned cosmetic brand, showcasing the family's entrepreneurial spirit. Their son Ratan Naval Tata, revered for his leadership at the Tata Group, continues to oversee its charitable trusts. He was a chairman of the Tata Group from 1990 to 2012, and interim chairman from October 2016 through February 2017.

Naval Tata's other son Jimmy Naval Tata, though leading a modest life, remains a trustee of the Tata Group, reflecting the family's commitment to stewardship. Known for his humble lifestyle, Jimmy Tata is the younger brother of Tata Sons’ chairman emeritus Ratan Tata. Unlike his brother, Jimmy Tata is media shy and refrain from getting public attention. Ratan Tata and his brother share a deep connection that was seen when Ratan Tata took to social media to post a throwback black-and-white photo of himself with his brother Jimmy Tata, wishing the latter a happy birthday. The photo was clicked in 1945, when Ratan Tata said that “nothing came between” the two brothers.

Noel Tata, along with his wife Aloo Mistry, anchors the family's presence in the Indian business sphere, ensuring a seamless transition across generations.

Neville Tata, Leah Tata, and Maya Tata represent the next generation of the Tata family, poised to inherit and further the family's billion-dollar empire. Their dedication to philanthropy and entrepreneurship ensures that the Tata legacy will continue to thrive for generations to come.

