Business

From hotel to school, here are CSK star MS Dhoni's lesser-known business ventures

Beyond his renowned clothing brand Seven, sports company and lucrative endorsement deals, the Chennai Super Kings star has made investments in lesser-known businesses.

Latest News

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Apr 11, 2024, 02:49 PM IST

Mahendra Singh Dhon is among  India's wealthiest cricketers and has a net worth exceeding Rs 1040 crore. While his illustrious cricketing career contributes significantly to his earnings, Dhoni's ventures into multiple businesses and investments are also responsible for his wealth creation.

Beyond his renowned clothing brand Seven, sports company and lucrative endorsement deals, the Chennai Super Kings star has made investments in lesser-known businesses.

MS Dhoni owns a mid-range hotel in his hometown Ranchi named Hotel Mahi Residency, listed on popular hospitality platforms like Airbnb, Oyo and Make My Trip.

Dhoni also established the MS Dhoni Global School in Bengaluru, an English medium institution offering a CBSE curriculum. Partnering with Microsoft's Satya Nadella, the school provides students with a comprehensive and expertly crafted educational experience.

Dhoni also has significant investments in 7Ink Brews, a beverage brand and a chocolate company, which launched Copter 7, inspired by Dhoni's signature helicopter shot.

Dhoni owns Dhoni Sportsfit, a prominent gym chain with over 200 locations across the country.

Dhoni's mother-in-law Sheila Singh is also the Chief Executive Officer of Dhoni Entertainment Limited, a multi-crore business venture. 

Through his diverse business ventures, Mahendra Singh Dhoni not only cements his status as a cricketing icon but also emerges as a savvy entrepreneur.

