Founder Shrutika Arjun's Haappy Herbs take on both local and global markets

She built a skincare brand called Haappy Herbs in 2018. Her beginnings were small in Chennai, and gradually went on to cater to global requirements.

Beauty products have now become a billion-dollar industry, and with natural ingredients, famous South actress and TV personality Shrutika Arjun ventured into the beauty business. She built a skincare brand called Haappy Herbs in 2018. Her beginnings were small in Chennai, and gradually went on to cater to global requirements.

Origin of Haappy Herbs

According to the company, they use ancient Ayurvedic wisdom. Haappy Herbs originated to cater to everyday skincare needs. They claim that traditional practices with scientific information backing and research get used to develop a diverse product range for beauty care. Using natural ingredients, Haappy Herbs began its Journey from Chennai as its headquarters for the Indian market.

The brand became well-known, with several top-level celebrities like Nanditha Swetha, Anjali Nair, Shivani Narayanan, Sivaangi Krishnakumar Reshma Pasupuleti and Pooja Hegde endorsing the products. Haappy Herbs have managed to capture the Indian market with their products. Soon, they have also stepped into the international arena to create a niche. Sharing the benefits of Ayurveda has helped them to expand their brand internationally.

Entering Global Markets

Going into international space was risky, and expanding into new territories is a different ball game. However, the need to extend holistic skincare solutions internationally despite entering competitive markets was the goal that Haappy Herbs wanted to achieve through its brand. In 2020, Haappy Herbs entered Canadian and Malaysian markets with its skincare range.

Their expanding customer base and the need to cater to a diverse market size should have inclusive and accessible products. Creating Ayurveda solutions for every skin type while providing authentic information regarding products, ingredients, and skincare routines has made Haappy Herbs globally accessible, according to the information given by the company.

Challenges and Prospects

Different countries have their own regulatory frameworks, and catering to the market demands in those regions is often challenging. However, Haappy Herbs' dedication and ethical practices have helped improve community engagement to overcome obstacles to entering global markets.

Haappy Herbs intend to reach the European markets while introducing new products. The brand wants to extend its holistic solutions as an alternative to skincare for every individual. Also, it has commenced from a local to a global journey by carrying on the rich tradition of Ayurvedic beauty care to the entire world.

The founder, Shrutika Arjun, has worked on making the brand international by emphasizing the Ayurvedic formulations for skincare regimens. ET has recognized her achievements and awarded her the Inspiring Leader award for 2021.