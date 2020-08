FM Nirmala Sitharaman to chair 41st GST Council meeting today

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will chair the 41st Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council meeting on Thursday via video conferencing.

The meeting will begin at 11 am and will be attended by Minister of State (MoS) for Finance Anurag Thakur, Finance Ministers of States and Union Territories (UT) and senior officers from the Union Government and states.

In the last meeting held on June 12, the GST Council decided to waive off fees for late filing returns between July 2017 to January this year in a bid to minimise the impact of COVID-19 crisis on micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

On Wednesday, Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi held a meeting with Chief Ministers of Congress-ruled states and their counterparts of West Bengal, Maharashtra and Jharkhand on the issues related to GST dues of states and said that refusal to pay GST compensation to states is nothing short of betrayal on the part of the Narendra Modi government.