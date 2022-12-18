Elon Musk to introduce ‘mute and block signals’ on Twitter for blue users

Elon Musk's new version of Twitter has grabbed a lot of attention in the past 2 months. While the Tesla CEO's unpredictable policy changes continue to cause commotion within the company, the popular microblogging platform has made a number of platform improvements. Elon Musk, the newly appointed head of Twitter, declared that the company's next major move will be to introduce "mute and block signals" for the new Twitter Blue users in light of these positive advances in social media networking.

On Saturday, Musk took to Twitter and wrote, “Twitter will start incorporating mute & block signals from Blue Verified (not Legacy Blue) as downvotes.”

To downvote is to mark a tweet as disrespectful and irrelevant. The Tesla CEO was very clear in his tweet that owners of "legacy blue" checkmarks will not be able to take advantage of Musk's new proposal. The newly appointed Twitter CEO recently made the announcement following the December 12launching of Twitter Blue.

Twitter launched its revamped version of its blue tick subscription service on Twitter which was $8 for the web and $11 for iOS per month o get access to subscribers-only features. (Also Read: Planning to study abroad? Here are some ways to be financially prepared for foreign education)

The revamped version allows subscribed users to edit tweets, upload 1080p videos and get a blue checkmark post account verification.

Elon Musk added late Friday that he would restore many journalists' suspended Twitter accounts after accusing them of putting his family at risk.

"The people have spoken. Accounts who doxxed my location will have their suspension lifted now," Elon Musk tweeted.

Musk polled Twitter users to decide whether he should reinstate the suspended accounts right away or wait a week. Nearly 59 per cent of the 3.69 million participants in the survey thought he should open the accounts right away.