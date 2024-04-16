Twitter
Elon Musk's Tesla to fire more than 14000 employees, preparing company for...

Elon Musk-run Tesla has announced to lay off more than 10 per cent of its global workforce in an internal company-wide email, a media report said on Monday.

In the mail, which is seen by Electrek, Musk said that they decided to reduce its headcount globally as it “prepare the company for our next phase of growth”.

As per the tech billionaire, Tesla’s growth has led to “duplication of roles and job functions in certain areas”.

“We have done a thorough review of the organisation and made the difficult decision to reduce our headcount by more than 10 per cent globally. There is nothing I hate more, but it must be done,” Musk wrote in the email.

“This will enable us to be lean, innovative and hungry for the next growth phase cycle,” he added.

As per reports, the electric vehicle (EV) maker finished 2023 with more than 140,000 employees, meaning the job cut could impact over 14,000 workers.

The job cuts come just two weeks after Tesla reported a drop in sales due to a wider cooling of EV sales.

Meanwhile, Musk has asked young talented people to join his artificial intelligence (AI) venture called xAI across the verticals. Presently, the tech billionaire’s xAI company hiring engineers and designers, apart from people for product, data and infrastructure verticals.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from IANS)

