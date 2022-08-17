Elon Musk’s Manchester United tweet was a JOKE! Tesla CEO says “standup is my..’

File Photo

Hours after world’s richest man Elon Musk broke the internet with the “Also, I’m buying Manchester United ur welcome” tweet, the Tesla CEO cleared the air on the matter.

Replying to a “Are u serious?” question by Tesla Owners Silicon Valley handle, Musk said, “No, this is a long-running joke on Twitter. I’m not buying any sports teams.”

No, this is a long-running joke on Twitter. I’m not buying any sports teams. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 17, 2022

Minutes later, Musk followed up with another tweet suggesting that he was being a comedian.

“Standup is my side-hustle,” he tweeted. Musk then again went on to add that if he were to buy any team, it would be Manchester United, saying they were his favourite team as a kid.

Standup is my side-hustle — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 17, 2022

On Wednesday morning, Elon Musk created a storm of confusion on Twitter with a tweet suggesting he was buying ailing footballing giant Manchester United. Musk, who is worth over $270 billion, had tweeted "I’m buying Manchester United" while following up on a tweet he made on which Republicans and Democrats he supports in US politics.

"To be clear, I support the left half of the Republican Party and the right half of the Democratic Party!" he had tweeted before expressing the intention to but the footballing giant from the English Premier League in the next post.

Also, I’m buying Manchester United ur welcome — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 17, 2022

The statement is sure to send shockwaves through not just the business community but also the sporting world. Manchester United, who are the most decorated team in England, are arguably going through the biggest crisis in over a century of their footballing history.

Manchester United is currently languishing at the bottom of the Premier League table for season 2022-23 after losing their first two matches against underdog opponents in the most dismal start.

Adding to their worrisome on-field performance have been a disappointing transfer season and uncertainty around the future of one of world's most famous footballers and their talisman Cristiano Ronaldo.

Meanwhile, Musk is involved in the ongoing Twitter takeover saga where the proposed $44 billion acquisition deal which never went through. The social media company and the world's richest man are set to lock horn in a legal battle starting October.

