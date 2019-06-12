Headlines

Business

E-commerce grabs bigger space in warehouse leasing

10-25% – Rents rose last year on demand for better quality space

Latest News

DNA Money Correspondent

Updated: Jun 12, 2019, 05:35 AM IST

Leasing of warehousing space went up by over 45% last year, driven by e-commerce, according to property consultant CBRE

25 mn sq ft – Space leased in seven major cities in 2018

10-25% – Rents rose last year on demand for better quality space

60 million sq ft – Expected supply in warehousing and logistics space by 2020-end, of which:

22 mn sq ft – To be in grade-A category

23% – Share of e-comm in warehousing leasing last year

10% – It was in 2017

The outlook

  • Continued demand from e-tailers, policy impetus and growing demand from tier-II cities to drive leasing
     
  • Modern tech-powered warehouses will be in more demand
     
  • Expect addition of more variables to the warehousing equation - supply chain modernisation, growing foray of tech and artificial intelligence, optimisation of delivery networks and greater synergy between retail and logistics networks

The impressive growth of the e-commerce sector has been on the back of favourable policy reforms, tech-enhanced warehouses, rising smartphone and internet penetration, digital India movement, amongst others"

