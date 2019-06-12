E-commerce grabs bigger space in warehouse leasing

Business
10-25% – Rents rose last year on demand for better quality space
Leasing of warehousing space went up by over 45% last year, driven by e-commerce, according to property consultant CBRE
25 mn sq ft – Space leased in seven major cities in 2018
60 million sq ft – Expected supply in warehousing and logistics space by 2020-end, of which:
22 mn sq ft – To be in grade-A category
23% – Share of e-comm in warehousing leasing last year
10% – It was in 2017
The impressive growth of the e-commerce sector has been on the back of favourable policy reforms, tech-enhanced warehouses, rising smartphone and internet penetration, digital India movement, amongst others"