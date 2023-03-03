DNA Women Achievers Day Awards 2023: Radhika Ghai Agarwal wins in E-Commerce category

DNA Women Achievers Day Awards 2023: Radhika Ghai Aggarwal is the first Indian woman to enter the Unicorn club. She is the Founder & CEO of Kindlife and co-founder and current Chief Business Officer of ShopClues who won the Women Achievers Day Award in the E-Commerce category.

ShopClues is an online store that offers everything from jewellery and clothing to technology and shoes. Local business owners from small cities are given power by the company and transformed into national enterprises. At the CEO India Awards in 2016, she took home the CEO of the Year Award. Many female entrepreneurs around the nation find great inspiration from her tale.

Kindlife, Radhika Ghai Aggarwal's second business, was launched in December 2021. An online shopping mall is called Kindlife. It attempts to offer its clients cruelty-free cosmetics, food, and home care items. The company guarantees that its online store will not utilise any toxins or have any negative consequences. After ShopClues, this is Radhika's second business venture. Radhika stated that she hopes to assist Gen Z and later millennial consumers via Kindlife. She created Kindlife to convey a strong message about living a compassionate life. According to Radhika, taking care of oneself and the planet goes hand in hand. As a result, Radhika wants to create a modern ecosystem for well-being and beauty with Kindlife.

Radhika Ghai Agarwal’s life

Radhika was raised in an Army family. Her mother was a nutritionist and her father served in the Indian Army. Her father made the decision to open his own health club in 1992. Her entry into the world of entrepreneurship began with this. Aggarwal graduated with an MBA from St. Louis' Washington University. She also holds a post-graduate degree in public relations and advertising. Aggarwal also participated in a Stanford University executive programme. She opened an advertising agency in Chandigarh in 1997.

Agarwal worked in marketing at Nordstrom in Seattle after completing her schooling. Afterwards, she was employed by Goldman Sachs in strategic planning. Aggarwal has 14 years of experience working in a variety of industries, including retail, public relations, e-commerce, fashion, and lifestyle. This enabled her to successfully launch her own business. She founded ShopClues alongside Sandeep Aggarwal and Sanjay Sethi in 2011. Aggarwal became the first woman from India to join the $1 billion unicorn club.

Radhika has always been a hardworking woman. From the start, she learnt and worked hard in different sectors to gain experience and built a company from the start. She always believed that failures can’t be overlooked; they ought to be present. Agarwal is the best example of a woman who successfully manages motherhood and her business while rejecting the word "sacrifice.