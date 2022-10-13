Search icon
Digital payments news: Soon, UPI QR codes to work in Europe; NPCI enters into agreement with Worldline

UPI news: The move has been made in order to promote Indian business in Europe.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 13, 2022, 10:07 AM IST

UPI news (File)

The National Payments Corporation of India, India's digital payment service provider, has entered into a partnership with the global service provider Worldline that would allow Indians to use the Unified Payment Interface (UPI) in Europe. The company's international wing completed the deal. 

The move has been made in order to promote Indian business in Europe. 

This service will also be made available for point-of-sale payments. 

NPCI International and Worldline's partnership will help Indian businessmen and tourists in Europe. This will make it easy for them to use the RuPay card and UPI. 

Under UPI, customers can link multiple bank accounts with one application. 

Using the service, people will be able to make payments via the Worldline QR codes. 

The company is also thinking of extending UPI services to countries like Switzerland. 

Before the coronavirus pandemic, around one crore people traveled to Europe every year.

Last year, in India, around 38.74 billion UPI transactions were done. 

