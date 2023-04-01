Delhi-Bhopal Vande Bharat to cut short Agra-Delhi time to 1.5 hours, top speed 160 kmph; timings, routes, ticket prices

Bhopal-Delhi Vande Bharat: This train will run every day of the week, except on Saturday. (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Delhi-Bhopal Vande Bharat Express today. This train will connect Delhi with Bhopal. Modi will reach Bhopal at around 10 am and will show the green flag to the train at 3.15 pm. at Rani Kamlapati Railway Station. This train will complete the 708 km journey in just 7.45 hours. The top speed of the train will be a whopping 160 kmph.

This train will start from Bhopal at 5.55 am and will reach Agra at 11.40 am. It will reach Delhi at 1.45 pm.

This comes as the Central government plans to run 400 Vande Bharat trains in the next three years.

The train will be inaugurated today but it will start functioning from April 3. The seat reservation will start from today. This train will reach Agra at 8 pm today. An event will be held which will be attended by minister SP Singh Baghel, MP Rajkumar Chahar and other dignitaries.

This train will run every day of the week, except on Saturday.

The final fare details are not out. Here's the tentative details: Delhi-Agra chair car Rs 595, executive class Rs 1170; Agra Bhopal chair car Rs 950, executive class Rs 2050; Bhopal-Delhi chair car Rs 1150, executive car Rs 2500.

Here are the facilities of this train. The chairs of the train can rotate at an angle of 180 degrees. People whose seats are confirmed can travel. Every coach will have a CCTV camera. Only the driver of the train can open the doors.

